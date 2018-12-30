Things Reportedly ‘Moving Very Quickly’ For Demi Lovato And Boyfriend Henri Levy, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Demi Lovato is head over heels for her new boyfriend, Henry Levi.

Since the pair first met, they have been spotted out together on numerous occasions, and it’s clear to see that there’s strong chemistry between them. But when she got out of rehab, Lovato wasn’t looking for a boyfriend — things with Levy just kind of happened. According to Hollywood Life, Demi and Henri just intended to be friends when they first started hanging out, but obviously, that didn’t happen, and the two became romantically involved rather quickly.

“When they first started hanging out, Demi thought it would be just as friends” a source close to the couple dished. “There is such a strong bond between them, though, that there was just no way they could keep things platonic.”

The same source shares that because Demi and Henri both have issues with addiction, that is part of the reason why they became so close, so fast. Now, things are moving pretty quickly for the pair, despite the fact that the romance was totally unplanned.

“But sometimes things just happen, and it’s too special between her and Henri to ignore. Both of them vowed to take it slow with the relationship, but things are already moving very quickly.”

As fans of Lovato know, she and Levi were first spotted together at a romantic dinner in Malibu, where they were kissing and holding hands earlier this month. This past week, Levy also shared a video of the two kissing on his Instagram stories, further confirming that they are indeed more than just friends. When Lovato got out of rehab, the original plan was that Levy would be a “sober companion” for Demi.

.@DDLovato cozies up to beau Henri Levy in newly shared Instagram story, confirming romance rumors. pic.twitter.com/wz7mgOHxCJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2018

This past summer, the Inquisitr shared that Lovato nearly died following a drug overdose at her home in the Hollywood Hills. She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she was treated for an extended period of time, before going straight to a rehab facility in Utah. After reaching 90 days of sobriety, Lovato checked herself out of the rehab facility and returned back home to the LA area.

And while she may be out of rehab, Lovato is still reportedly working on herself and staying focused on staying sober at home, even if she isn’t at an actual rehab facility. Following her nearly fatal overdose, the 26-year-old finally broke her silence on social media, letting fans know that she is doing everything that she can to prevail from this terrible disease.

“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” she wrote. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Here’s to a happy and healthy 2019 for Lovato and the new man in her life.