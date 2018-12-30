Watch Manchester United Vs AFC Bournemouth Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Premier League Match Live Online

Manchester United can give new 'interim' manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær a perfect three-for-three record when they host 12th-place AFC Bournemouth.

Just eight days after his debut as Manchester United “caretaker” manager, following the long-expected ouster of Jose Mourinho, former United playing great Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can guide the formerly struggling team to a third win without a loss or draw in his brief reign, per Goal.com. The 20-time English champions face a team in just its fourth top-flight season in AFC Bournemouth, as they face off in a match that will live stream from Old Trafford.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth year-ending Premier League clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the iconic, 75,000-seat Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday, December 30. In Italy and across central Europe kickoff will take place at 5:30 p.m. Central European Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 8:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Man U-Bournemouth match starts at 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

As Manchester United attempt to push themselves back into a European qualifying slot, the team got off to a flying start under the Norwegian, who scored 126 goals in 366 games in his 11 years playing for the club starting in 1996. After scoring only 29 goals in their first 17 games, United has outscored opponents Cardiff City and Huddersfield by 8-2 under the more free-flowing, attacking style favored by Solskjaer, as the Independent reported. That style contrasts sharply with the tightly controlled, defensive style dictated by Mourinho.

“I think you can see from the outside how much he has changed things in such a short space of time,” left-back Luke Shaw told the paper, of Solskjaer’s style. “He is just a really positive manager, he knows what the club needs and also what the fans want in the way we are playing. He’s bringing that attacking, quick play back to Old Trafford. I’m sure the fans are going to appreciate that as much as we do.”

Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

