Donald Trump Is ‘Immoral,’ ‘Doesn’t Tell The Truth,’ Says Retired Army General Stanley McChrystal

'I don’t think he tells the truth.'

Retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal described Donald Trump as “immoral,” and posited that he “doesn’t tell the truth,” in an interview with ABC News’ This Week.

As ABC News reports, the man who commanded U.S. troops in Iraq in the early aughts stopped by the Sunday morning news show for an interview with anchor Martha Raddatz. In the interview, McChrystal didn’t mince any words. For example, when Raddatz asked McChrystal directly if he thought Trump was immoral, he didn’t equivocate.

“I think he is.”

He then had a message for Trump supporters.

“What I would ask every American to do is… stand in front of that mirror and say, ‘What are we about? Am I really willing to throw away or ignore some of the things that people do that are — are pretty unacceptable normally just because they accomplish certain other things that we might like?'”

McChrystal is not the only military man to have given his opinion on Trump in recent days. Trump’s Christmas visit to combat troops in Iraq — his first to an active combat zone — raised eyebrows in the military community for a host of reasons. For example, as reported by the Inquisitr, former four-star army general Barry McCaffrey called the visit “embarrassing.”

Trump Had One Main Concern About Visiting Troops In Iraq https://t.co/rigVOcCfZh pic.twitter.com/2eJe0Ywea1 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 30, 2018

Like McCaffrey before him, McChrystal took exception to Trump having signed soldiers’ “Make America Great Again” hats and “Trump 2020” patches. The move was widely criticized, due to the fact that it may have violated military protocol. U.S. troops are forbidden from engaging in partisan political activities, in order to prevent the military from developing the image of being a partisan institution.

“You never talked about politics because it was just considered bad form. I think if we allow it or encourage it, I think we are going to create something that could be a slippery slope.”

McChrystal also disagreed with Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria. On December 19, Trump announced that the U.S. had achieved victory over ISIS in Syria and that the 2,000 U.S. troops there would be withdrawn. The move caught the Pentagon by surprise, and Trump’s announcement came seemingly out of nowhere and with no consultation with military advisers.

In fact, McChrystal says, ISIS is as strong as ever, with an estimated 30,000 fighters still attempting to advance the terrorist organization’s goals.