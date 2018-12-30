YouTuber Erich Stelzer Tased To Death After Brutally Attacking Tinder Date

Erich Stelzer died after violentally stabbing a woman he met on Tinder.

Twenty-five-year-old Erich Stelzer brought his small hometown of Cohasset, Massachusetts media attention with his fitness related videos. A passionate bodybuilder, he hoped to gain a name for himself by inspiring others to reach their physical health goals. Now, he is bringing Cohasset into the limelight for committing a brutal crime that led to his death, according to Yahoo News.

On Thursday, Stelzer met up with a 24-year-old woman named Maegan Tapley whom he met on the popular dating app Tinder. However, the date quickly went disastrously wrong. The two had a disagreement, the context of which is not yet known. The altercation ended with Stelzer attacking Tapley using a knife. The woman was violently stabbed several times but somehow managed to escape her attacker and run away. Minutes later, Cohasset police were informed of a disturbance involving a deadly weapon and rushed to the scene.

A source says Erich Stelzer was acting bizarrely, suffering from a “possible mental health issue” or at least in an “altered mental state” when allegedly attacking his Tinder date last night. He was then tasered by police and later became unresponsive and died. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/el6wsaEJGP — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) December 28, 2018

It was then that the police attempted to gain control of Stelzer and persuade him to drop his weapons. He did not oblige and was eventually tased multiple times. Upon being tased, he became unresponsive. Although EMTs on the scene attempted to help, he could not be revived.

“In an effort to rescue the victim and disarm Stelzer, Cohasset Police officers used Tasers to subdue Stelzer,” the Cohasset Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook Friday. “Stelzer was immediately provided medical attention by EMTs. During transport to a local area hospital, Stelzer became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.” It was later reported that police allegedly tased the man six times in order to disarm him, an unusually high amount.

Sources close to Stelzer do not understand what caused him to suddenly attack Tapley and wonder if he was suffering from mental illness at the time. His father believes the police officer’s use of force was excessive. “My son was in that house healthy, and 15 minutes later, he’s dead,” Harold Stelzer told NBC.

“I want to apologize to the girl who was assaulted, but until I find out from the police what happened, I’m not making any judgments.”

Thankfully, Tapley survived her injuries and is expected to recover following an extensive medical treatment. “She’s going to mend; she’s going to be alright,” Susan Tapley said.

“It’s going to take time to recover. She’ll need plastic surgery and an eye specialist.”

An autopsy will be conducted soon to determine the exact cause of Stelzer’s death.