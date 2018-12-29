Bruce Campbell To Make New Year’s Eve Announcement On Ripley’s Live Stream

The 'Evil Dead' actor will be ringing in the New Year with 'Ripley's Believe It or Not!' and will be making an exciting announcement.

Bruce Campbell recently announced retirement from portraying the iconic horror anti-hero known as Ash Williams following the cancellation of the Starz series, Ash Vs. Evil Dead. Prior to the series, Ash could be seen as the main protagonist within the Evil Dead franchise, though he did not appear in the 2013 Evil Dead reboot. He is, however, set to return to voice Ash for an upcoming Evil Dead video game, despite the character’s retirement from movies or television.

Recently, a report from 1428 Elm indicated that Bruce Campbell is set to appear on the New Year’s Eve Ripley’s Believe it or Not! live stream. To accompany his appearance will be “a very exciting announcement” from the Evil Dead Actor. Bruce Campbell himself retweeted Ripley’s advising his fans to “believe it.”

Many are speculating on what the announcement could possibly be. With his recent announcement of disinterest in further portraying Ash Williams, any Evil Dead-related announcement appears unlikely, despite fan buzz. Other rumors have included that he may be hosting the popular television series, Last Fan Standing, or receiving a wax sculpture in the Ripley’s Hollywood Wax Museum, which, according to Ripley’s, is “the only wax museum in the country devoted entirely to celebrity figures.”

Another possibility is that Campbell could be stepping in to host a new incarnation of the television show, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! If so, he would be replacing the show’s prior host, Dean Cain. Prior to Dean Cain’s takeover, the show was hosted by actor Jack Palance. The original incarnation of Ripley’s Believe it or Not! ran from 1949 until 1950 and was hosted by founder Robert L. Ripley.

Ripley’s has museums all across the United States and the world. They also hold a chain of aquariums and other attractions popular to tourists.

Happy/Merry, folks. Here’s to a solid 2019! pic.twitter.com/PagvFqbwnI — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) December 24, 2018

Bruce Campbell’s series Ash Vs. Evil Dead ran for three seasons on the Starz network. The actor has also been known for his work on the USA series, Burn Notice. He appeared as the titular character on the long-cancelled series The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. Some of his movie credits outside the Evil Dead franchise include Bubba Ho-Tep, all three original Spider-Man movies directed by Sam Raimi, Maniac Cop, and Darkman.

As to what his special new year’s announcement will be, fans will have to wait until New Year’s Eve to find out what the future has in store for one of horror’s most beloved actors. Bruce Campbell is 60-years-old and currently resides in Jacksonville, Oregon. He is set to appear in three episodes of the series, Lodge 49, in 2019.