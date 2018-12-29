‘One Piece’ Chapter 929 Spoilers: CP-0 Arrives In Wano, Sanji And Law Fight Drake And Hawkins

Just when everyone thought that popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda wouldn’t be releasing a new chapter this week, spoilers for One Piece Chapter 929 have recently surfaced on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will feature the negotiation between the Cipher Pol Aigis Zero, also known as CP-0, and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, as well as the epic fight involving Vinsmoke Sanji, Trafalgar D. Water Law, X-Drake, and Basil Hawkins. Will the World Government be involved in the upcoming war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates?

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 929 started with Cyborg Franky having a conversation with the craftsman who built Emperor Kaido’s mansion. The craftsman revealed that the blueprint of Emperor Kaido’s house has already been sold 10 years ago. Franky immediately left the place to search for the buyer of the blueprint.

Franky visited several pawnshops and learned that the blueprint is currently in Kuri. He contacted Kinemon and asked him for their future plan. One Piece Chapter 929 also showed Inuarashi and his musketeers stealing food from Emperor Kaido’s subordinate. To every enemy that they defeated, they left a note saying “head mountain bandit Shutenmaru.” Inuarashi could be trying to put all the blame for their action to Shutenmaru, who is one of the loyal servants of Kozuki Oden.

In the upcoming chapter of One Piece, Roronoa Zoro met a thief who decided to follow him to the Flower Capital. As reported in the previous Inquisitr article, the thief decided to accompany Zoro so that he will no longer have to worry about food. The thief called Zoro a “lady-killer” and told him that girls will not leave such a young master alone.

One Piece Chapter 929 also featured the surprising appearance of CP-0 in the Wano Country. After Donquixote Doflamingo has been stripped of his power as one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the World Government started a direct negotiation with Shogun Orochi. In exchange for granting the CP-0’s request, Orochi is remanding warships and Doctor Vegapunk in return. The CP-0’s can’t get mad of his demands since Orochi is currently under the protection of Emperor Kaido.

The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 929 showed the arrival of Emperor Kaido’s assassins to the Flower Capital to kill the owner of the soba cart, Sanji. Black Leg and Law are about to face two of Emperor Kaido’s subordinates, who are dinosaur devil fruit users. One of them is Drake. Hawkins also showed up and told Drake that he is looking for someone.