Carrie Fisher’s Brother Says There Is Plenty Of Unused Footage Of Her For ‘Star Wars Episode IX’

Thursday marked the two-year anniversary since beloved Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher passed away. Fans of the popular Sci-Fi franchise were devastated by the news, especially given that she was still appearing in the new films. At the time of her death, Disney announced that although she had completed all her filming for The Last Jedi, they would not be creating a CGI version of General Leia for the upcoming Episode IX.

Now, however, they have pleasantly surprised fans by announced that Leia will be appearing in the film, set for release on December 20, 2019. As reported by Comic Book, Carrie’s brother Todd has confirmed that the actress had plenty of previously unseen footage filmed in the franchise prior to her death that could well be used in the new movie without having to create a CGI character.

“There’s a lot of minutes of footage. I don’t mean just outtakes,” Todd Fisher said. “This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline. That’s what’s going to give everybody such a great kick. It’s going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday.”

Fans were concerned that Leia would not be given a proper send-off after The Last Jedi, given that the storyline wasn’t changed to reflect her demise. It seems that this new revelation might just allow her the goodbye she deserves, and the fans the closure they desperately desire after losing Leia.

When Lucasfilm recently announced that filming on Episode IX had begun, director J.J. Abrams included a statement about how Leia would be appearing in the movie.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher. Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character,” Abrams explained. “With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie [Lourd], we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Aside from Lourd, Todd has also approved of the way his sister is being utilized in the upcoming film, which will be released around the time of the third anniversary of her death.

“We’re not allowed to talk about the details of anything,” he noted. “But we’re thrilled at what’s been done.”

Todd also teased that there was a lot more to Carrie than just what appears on-screen, and hinted that there is “more to come” from her.