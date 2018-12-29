Billy Ray Cyrus Attended Miley’s Wedding Despite Rumors Claiming Otherwise

Yes, Billy Ray Cyrus attended his daughter's wedding.

Billy Ray Cyrus was not a no-show at Miley’s big day despite rumors claiming otherwise.

It had been previously reported by Radar Online that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth wedding day was “tarnished” when a source claimed Billy Ray skipped out on the nuptials for personal reasons.

The source told the outlet Miley did speak to her father both before and after her wedding ceremony via FaceTime.

A second source – who lives near Miley and Liam – told the media outlet they never saw Billy Ray anywhere near the residence that day.

“I’ve seen most family come and go, but I’ve never once seen Billy Ray. Something must be going on,” the source reported to Radar Online.

A report by the Inquisitr has since debunked that rumor as Billy Ray was very much in attendance of the wedding ceremony. In fact, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer made appearances in several different photos of his daughter’s special day.

Billy Ray even shared several photos from Miley’s wedding day on Twitter. These photos included a photo he jokingly admitted to taking from his “outdated Blackberry” which he wouldn’t have been able to do if he wasn’t actually at the wedding.

In just 24 hours since he originally shared the photo, Billy Ray’s 1.54 million Twitter followers showered his photo with over 1,300 retweets, over 6,300 likes, and over 60 comments.

For the most part, those leaving comments had nothing but nice things to say about the photo – and his daughter’s wedding.

Wedding wouldn't be complete with out one shot from Dads out dated blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy pic.twitter.com/Ap7OUNJGp5 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) December 27, 2018

In fact, many praised Miley and Liam for making their wedding an intimate family ceremony instead of a media affair.

“This is what I call a wedding. Intimate and not a show like some people we have seen in the media lately. These are the ones that last forever,” one individual exclaimed in the comments.

“A wedding with family and closest friends is so intimate. Makes the wedding that much more special. Congrats Miley and Liam,” a second chimed in.

A source close to the couple told Hollywood Life an intimate wedding with family and close friends was exactly the type of ceremony the singing sensation had envisioned. The source believed Miley’s explosive and open personality on stage when she’s performing might’ve led some of her fans to believe she’d want a big and explosive wedding.

“Despite what some might believe, Miley is a very private person and a huge, over the top wedding, was never something she envisioned for her wedding day. Miley and Liam’s big day was everything they dreamed of, and more. Christmas has always been one of Miley’s favorite times of year, and she felt elated to get married in the midst of the holiday season. Being surrounded by Christmas lights, the holiday spirit, and all of her loved ones was truly everything she could have ever wished for,” the source explained.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married on December 23rd and later confirmed their marriage via social media.