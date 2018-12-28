Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs Of 2018

The 44th president seems to favor rap and R&B.

Former president Barack Obama has revealed his favorite songs of 2018, and as it turns out, the 44th president is mostly a fan of rap and R&B, Business Insider is reporting.

In a Friday-morning Facebook post, Obama revealed that he’s continuing a tradition that he’s been observing for the past few years, sharing with his Facebook followers his favorite books, movies and songs of the previous year.

“As 2018 draws to a close, I’m continuing a favorite tradition of mine and sharing my year-end lists. It gives me a moment to pause and reflect on the year through the books, movies, and music that I found most thought-provoking, inspiring, or just plain loved.”

Much of his playlist tends to focus on rap, soul, R&B, and related genres of music. For example, at the top of his list is “Apes**t” by The Carters. The Carters, for those not familiar, are Beyoncé and Jay-Z. To be fair, Obama presents his list in alphabetical order, and “Apes**t” comes first alphabetically, so it’s not necessarily his top song of 2018.

Then there’s “Bad Bad News” by soul artist Leon Bridges, “Could’ve Been” by R&B artist H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller), and the funky “Disco Yes” by Tom Misch.

Some of the more unusual selections include “Ekombe,” by Congolese performer Jupiter Bokondji and his band, Okwess International, which is largely sung in Congolese French — and Prince’s version of “Mary Don’t You Weep,” which draws source material from a two hundred-year-old slave song.

Musician H.E.R. (real name: Gabriella “Gabi” Wilson) was thrilled to make the list.

A few of Obama’s selections can’t exactly be categorized quite so readily. For example, there’s “One Trick Ponies” by Kurt Vile, which sounds less like a funky R&B groove and more like a 1970s Beatles joint. Also on the list is “Nina Cried Power,” which is a pretty straightforward rock and roll ballad by Irish musician Hozier.

Barack Obama’s Favorite Movies of 2018 List Is Here, and It’s Pretty Damn Amazing https://t.co/ku2Z8qHBSm pic.twitter.com/5hTPhW4fen — IndieWire (@IndieWire) December 28, 2018

Other Presidents And Their Favorite Music

Donald Trump, who as far as anyone knows does not publish a list of his favorite songs each year, is known to be a fan of the classics. And here, “the classics” means classic rock: the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, and Neil Young. Further, according to Cheat Sheet, Obama’s successor in the Oval Office also likes Tony Bennett — and even some rap and reggae tunes.

George W. Bush, Obama’s predecessor in the White House, is also a fan of classic rock, according to the New York Times. His playlist included John Fogerty, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Van Morrison.