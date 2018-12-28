‘One Piece’ Chapter 929 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

One Piece Chapter 929 won’t be coming out soon as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one-week break. According to Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will be officially released on January 7, 2019, while leaks are expected to surface a few days before.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, which is currently available at Mangastream, Raizo has succeeded to enter Emperor Kaido’s prison. He already found Monkey D. Luffy and the location of the key for his Seastone handcuffs. Unfortunately, the box that contained the keys are well-guarded, and Raizo is still making plans to steal it without being noticed.

It remains unknown if Raizo will finally free Luffy from Emperor Kaido’s prison in One Piece Chapter 929, but once they break out, the Strawhat Pirates captain will be having some useful allies to bring with him, including Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid. Both members of the Worst Generation only have one thing in mind and that is to take down one of the Four Emperors of the Sea – Beast Pirates captain Kaido.

On Twitter, SP Manga posted a scene in One Piece Chapter 929 that featured Roronoa Zoro and a thief. Based on the translation, it seems like Zoro has found an annoying companion while roaming around the Wano Country.

“The thief tells Zoro that he is glad that he doesn’t need to worry about food anymore probably because he is strong. Zoro tells him to shut up for a while. The thief keeps laughing and replied to Zoro it is harsh to tell him to shut up. The thief calls Zoro a lady-killer and tells him that girls will not leave such a young master alone.”

Another Reddit post hinted that One Piece Chapter 929 could also feature the Reverie Arc. While giving some interesting details for the new One Piece film, Eiichiro Oda also talked about the Reverie where he said that something “massive” will happen. As revealed in the previous chapters, a huge battle happened at Mary Geoise involving Sabo, Revolutionary Army commanders, Navy Admiral Fujitora and Navy Admiral Ryokugyu.

Oda could be talking about the death of an important character as Im-sama and the Five Elders have been eyeing to eliminate another threat to the World Government. There is also a possibility that some countries who are allied with the Strawhat Pirates are planning to cut ties with the World Government. However, knowing Oda, he will surely do something that can’t be easily predicted by One Piece fans.