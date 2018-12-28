Dr. Reese Buckingham gives Taylor Hayes a baby for the bargain price of $200K

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the CBS soap opera will have a dramatic 800th episode. All indicators point to the birth of Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) baby girl, Beth. After Hope lost her and Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) baby, nobody would have ever guessed that more tragedy awaited the young mother. Yet all the factors lead to one conclusion that will leave hearts broken and emotions high.

Reese Buckingham – A Pediatrician On Catalina Island

Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) is more than just the handsome father of Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). When he’s not dining with Zoe or Dr. Taylor Hayes at Il Giardino, he is actually a pediatrician.

In fact, when he first met Taylor at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) party, he told her that he had heard her speak at a medical convention. She was one of the speakers at the conference. Taylor then learned that he was also a doctor. Bold and the Beautiful fans saw how the two instantly connected.

Inquisitr shared that Reese had recently started a new job at the Catalina Clinic. He has easy access to all the babies that are born at the medical facility, and since he is the pediatric specialist, he is automatically in a position of trust.

Zoe Revealed That Reese Has Two Problems

Zoe has been a nervous wreck since her father came to town. She told Taylor that her father and her mother were divorced and that she was not close to her dad while she was growing up. But she revealed far more to her boyfriend, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley).

As Xander told Emma Barber (Nia Sioux), Zoe’s trust issues stem from her father. Her father did not always follow through on his word, and it made her seem sharper than what she really is. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicated that Xander knows that Reese has two main problems – women and gambling.

Zoe told Xander that her father would go from woman to woman, and leave a string of broken hearts behind him. But Reese did not pursue random women, he was far more selective. Zoe confided that he was only interested in women who were rich enough to support his extravagant lifestyle.

Time and again, Bold and the Beautiful fans saw how Zoe questioned her dad’s motives. She wanted to know why he was in town and his intentions towards Taylor. Reese has remained adamant that, like Zoe, he needed a fresh start.

Reese Learned That Taylor Is Looking To Adopt

Reese has really taken an interest in Taylor Hayes. They have dined out, and he has even kissed her a couple of times. When Taylor told him that she would like to give him a gift for all his support, he nonchalantly replied that he just wanted to spend more time with her.

Reese has gleaned some key pieces of information from Taylor. He knows that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is trying to keep her granddaughter Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) away from her, and he also knows that Steffy wants to adopt a sibling for Kelly.

Taylor told Reese that Steffy desperately wanted Kelly to have a sibling to be close to. Hope didn’t want her daughter to spend lots of time with Kelly if Taylor stuck around, and that meant that the half-sisters would not share the bond that Steffy wanted for her daughter.

Reese told Taylor that adoption would cost anything from $50K. The psychiatrist informed him that she would pay 10 times the amount for her granddaughter’s happiness. Reese deduced that Taylor was a woman of considerable financial wealth.

Reese Owes A Las Vegas Thug $200K On Bold and the Beautiful

A thug traced Reese to Los Angeles. He told the pediatrician that he was there to collect the $200K that he owed from his trip to Las Vegas. Reese told him that he would pay the amount, but that he needed more time since he had only recently started working at Catalina Clinic.

The thug told Reese that he would not leave Los Angeles without the money. He also issued a veiled threat towards Reese’s daughter, Zoe.

Hope Goes Into Labor On Catalina Island Alone

Hope and Liam were going on a babymoon before their daughter, Beth’s arrival in a few weeks. They were about to catch their flight when disaster struck.

Kelly was running a fever, so Liam rushed off to be with his daughter. Hope gave her blessing for her husband to be with his daughter and told Liam to catch the next flight to Catalina Island. She said that she would still take the flight that she had booked and catch up with him on the island.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will be stranded in Los Angeles when his flight is grounded due to bad weather, per Highlight Hollywood. Liam will become frantic when he realizes that his wife is alone on an island and anything could happen to her in her fragile pregnancy state.

Hope Logan Spencer Gives Birth By Herself

Hope will go into labor by herself, per She Knows Soaps. She will pray for Liam to make it on time as her pains come on fast and furious. In the meantime, Liam will ask his father Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) if he could use his helicopter to take him to the island.

Hope will give birth to a tiny baby girl. A casting call went out for “identical Caucasian babies around 7 lbs that could look like a preemie. The twins or triplets must be identical. It’s possible this infant will appear as Hope and Liam’s newborn.”

With Hope being alone, it is very possible that she may be so out of it that she may not realize what is happening around her.

Will Dr. Reese Buckingham Give Hope Logan Spencer’s Baby To Steffy Forrester?

Reese will have access to the premature baby and could tell Hope that her baby did not make it. With nobody there as a witness, he could feed her any story and Hope would believe it. It appears as if Reese will steal Hope’s baby to clear his gambling debt.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers seem to hint that the baby will be adopted by Steffy and that grandma Taylor will cough up to make this private adoption possible. Of course, Reese will conveniently price the baby at a cool $200K so that he can cover his gambling debt.

Bold and the Beautiful Heartache For Hope, Liam, and Steffy

Hope and Liam will be absolutely devastated to lose their child. It will be especially hard for Hope because it will be the second time that she loses a child. But it’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out and Steffy finds out that her new baby is actually her daughter’s half-sister. Steffy’s heart will also be broken yet again as she would have bonded with the baby.

Check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.