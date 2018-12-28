Trump Again Threatens To Close Border ‘Entirely’ If ‘Obstructionist Democrats’ Don’t Give Wall Funding

President Trump made the threat in a series of early morning tweets on Friday.

President Donald Trump continued his battle with Democrats over funding for a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in series of early morning tweets, as USA Today reported that he made a new threat if his monetary request for the project is not provided.

Getting an early start to his day on Friday, December 28, the president took to his Twitter account to vent over the fight for his 2016 presidential campaign-promised border wall.

“We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with,” Trump wrote in his first of a series of four tweets.

He continued his tweet storm, arguing that closing the border would be a “profit making operation” that would bring back a considerable amount of jobs to the United States that had been “foolishly sent to Mexico.”

Throughout the series of tweets, President Trump reiterated his threat to close the border wall a total of three times, and even expanded it to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, warning that he would cut aid to all three countries that “are doing nothing for the United States but taking our money.” He also mentioned a potential new caravan forming in Honduras.

….The United States looses soooo much money on Trade with Mexico under NAFTA, over 75 Billion Dollars a year (not including Drug Money which would be many times that amount), that I would consider closing the Southern Border a “profit making operation.” We build a Wall or….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

…..close the Southern Border. Bring our car industry back into the United States where it belongs. Go back to pre-NAFTA, before so many of our companies and jobs were so foolishly sent to Mexico. Either we build (finish) the Wall or we close the Border…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

This is not the first time President Trump has made this threat–in October, the president threatened to shut down the border if the governments of Mexico and Central America were unable to stop the migrant caravan that formed in Honduras.

“I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!” he tweeted on October 18.

He again posed it as an option just last month on November 26; he wrote in a tweet that he would be willing to close the border “permanently if need be” as the debate over wall funding began to heat up.

Throughout the numerous times he has threatened to close down the border, however, the president has not offered any details as to how he would go about carrying out the policy.

The president has made this threat before but has not offered any details. https://t.co/QZSC5UnlNz — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 28, 2018

President Trump’s tweets come at the start of day seven of the partial government shutdown, which was mainly fueled by the issue of border security and is likely to carry into the new year and new Congress as leaders have said no votes are scheduled in the near term.