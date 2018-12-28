Meghan Markle’s Royal Baby Is Expected To Arrive Soon

'We're nearly there,' the Duchess of Sussex said of her fast approaching due date.

Fans of the royal family have been anxiously awaiting the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child since news broke that the duchess was pregnant. That special day may be coming sooner than later, according to Markle herself. The duchess and her husband made a public appearance on Christmas day when they went to a service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate in King’s Lynn, England.

After the Christmas service, the royal couple took the time to greet the group of fans gathered outside of the church. It was while she mingled with adoring supporters that she revealed her due date will be here soon, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Markle wore a simple black dress completed with a feathered hat and cradled her baby bump during the outing. When asked how her pregnancy was going, the duchess responded excitedly, “We’re nearly there!”

It was only October when the royal couple officially announced their pregnancy. Since then there has been much speculation about possible names for the child, as well as when the bundle of joy might arrive. The gender of the baby and specific details regarding Markle’s exact due date have yet to be announced.

Queen Elizabeth recently discussed her anticipation of the new addition to her family in a holiday broadcast. During the Christmas message, the queen discussed the many changes of the past year in her family life. With multiple weddings and births, the 92-year-old queen has been kept on her toes.

“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” the matriarch stated.

Prince Harry and the duchess were wed in a lavish May ceremony, while Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in October. The royal family is growing quickly, with two births in 2018. Prince William and Kate Middleton gave birth to their third child, Prince Louis, in April. Meanwhile, Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their daughter, Lena, in June.

Throughout all the changes, Queen Elizabeth has developed an even greater appreciation for the unbreakable bond of family.

“Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance,” she said. During the uplifting Christmas message, the queen called for a greater sense of respect and understanding for all, despite different backgrounds or cultures.