Blue Light Fills The Night Sky In Queens, New York And Freaks Out Residents (Photos And Video)

People are freaking out in New York as a weird blue light has filled the sky in pure UFO mode.

Social media lit up almost as much as the sky above Queens, New York did on Thursday night, and residents are still trying to figure out what happened. A little after 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday evening, countless images began filling up Twitter as residents captured a massive blue light illuminating the sky. While some are already attributing it to a transformer explosion, others aren’t entirely sure what they may have witnessed.

ABC 7 is already reporting that authorities are investigating a transformer explosion at a power plant in Queens, but it’s still really weird. The explosion reportedly happened at the Con Ed plant on Astoria East and North Queens, but there isn’t a lot known yet about the situation.

Sure, it may end up having a simple explanation as numerous residents in Queens even reported their electricity flickering on and off for a brief moment of time. Still, that isn’t stopping social media from freaking out about what was in the sky above them tonight.

Some residents were awakened by it. Others were simply startled by it as they were going about their business on Thursday night, and that is when Twitter began going crazy with all kinds of videos and pictures showing the mysterious blue light.

Something weird just happened in Queens? Lights all over the block went on and off and then the sky was bright blue and flickering like fireworks for about 5 minutes. Now I hear sirens all over. pic.twitter.com/nB84Cqb1sF — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) December 28, 2018

DEVELOPING: Bright blue light and thunder-like sounds heard in Queens; authorities investigating possible transformer explosion. pic.twitter.com/GqKNUbIplc — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) December 28, 2018

#BREAKING Investigation into possible explosion in Queens as massive blue light seenhttps://t.co/CMOmIaQ1Un

/4977959/ pic.twitter.com/YcLzZUUQyQ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 28, 2018

While the pictures really do show just how much of the sky filled with the blue light on Thursday night, it gets even better. The videos posted on social media are incredibly mesmerizing and are reminding some people of a scene straight out of Ghostbusters.

If you’ve seen the movies, you have to admit that it’s really hard not to compare them with the blue lights over Queens. It really helps matters that the movies also took place in New York and the safety of the residents were left in the hand of four guys trying to get rid of spirits.

so anyone catch those creepy lights over Queens just now ????????pic.twitter.com/TPh8BL5QbZ — Complex (@Complex) December 28, 2018

Yes, it was very likely a transformer that exploded at a power plant, but anyone who witnessed something like this in person had to be terrified for a while.

NBC 4 has confirmed that Con Edison says a “couple of transformers tripped offline at the substation at 20th Avenue and 32nd Street, sparking a fire.” Astoria and Queens were so bright for about 30 seconds that some people thought it was as bright as daytime.

People as far as Manhattan could see the blue lights and some reported smoke rising up from the source. Of course, the conspiracy theories are coming out in full force after the blue light began making the social media rounds.

A bright blue light is illuminating the sky over Queens, and they're saying it's an explosion at a power plant … which is EXACTLY what they'd say to cover up an alien invasion. ???? #NotBuyingIt pic.twitter.com/9n1ZpR4WMX — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ????✨ (@BlakeNorthcott) December 28, 2018

Blue lights above Queens, you say? pic.twitter.com/shBXGkDF1M — Tim Yocum (@tkyocum) December 28, 2018

Those in Queens and the surrounding New York areas tonight were witnesses to quite a show as blue lights filled the sky. Con Edison has already confirmed that it was all due to a transformer or two exploding, but it sure did freak people out for a short while. Thanks to social media, the photos and videos made the rounds quickly as guesses ranged from UFOs, aliens, and world takeovers to the obvious and accurate answers.