Jillian Michaels Flaunts New Weight Loss And Shares Her Beauty Secrets

Jillian Michaels is sharing her weight loss tips and encouraging others to make the change towards a healthier lifestyle in 2019.

Personal trainer Jillian Michaels, 44, is known for her drive and determination. First making a name for herself through NBC’s The Biggest Loser, she has encouraged many people to shed their unhealthy habits and achieve the body of their dreams. Along with balancing a busy career and two children, Michaels has also published eight best-selling books. Her latest publication, The 6 Keys: Unlock Your Genetic Potential for Ageless Strength, Health and Beauty, looks into the science behind aging gracefully and tackling weight struggles. In a candid interview with Parade, the life coach is sharing more tips for making 2019 the best year yet.

When it comes to new year’s resolutions, we all know they are easy to make but harder to stick to. Many might find themselves inspired and driven at the beginning of the year only to fall into old habits as the months progress. Michaels says that the key to making good habits stick is by finding an internal source of motivation. “To keep your resolutions going past New Year’s, find inspiration. It could be a song or story or a show you watch. That’s a jump-start to your battery but, to keep the car running, you need motivation, an internal source to help you keep moving,” she said.

Michaels uses Instagram to share her fitness routines and motivate others to make exercise a part of their daily regimen. Most recently she showed off her toned body in a short video of 30-second leg lifts, crunches, and pull-ups. Using only a chair as her tool in the routine, she shows fans that you don’t have to necessarily belong to a gym to get a good workout in. You can still get a quality workout accomplished while in the comfort of your own home.

In fact, Michaels says she rarely uses exercise machines in her daily workout routines. Instead she focuses on cardio and resistance training. “I shoot for 30-minute sessions of what I call metabolic conditioning training: resistance training and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in a quick succession of jumping jacks, wind sprints and other exercises,” she says.

When it comes to full body health, Michaels has found that mental health is just as important as physical fitness. She unwinds at the end of every day by spending quality time with her children and many pets. She also has found immense anxiety relief through the practice of meditation, which she says helps her re-focus and relax.