WWE News: Backstage Update On Huge ‘WrestleMania 35’ Match, Which Could Main Event The Show

It is very possible that a huge Triple Threat Match could end up headlining the biggest wrestling event of the year.

It’s just a couple of weeks until the “Road to WrestleMania” officially begins in WWE, and the Royal Rumble is going to kick things into high gear. Still, backstage plans are already being swirled around and there is one huge match that could end up being very high on the card in April. With the popularity of the female superstars in WWE, it is extremely possible that a match from the women’s division could headline the entire pay-per-view.

There is no doubting the rise in popularity of Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey has certainly helped elevate the division. A match between the two WWE superstars was scheduled to take place at Survivor Series, but an injury to Lynch put that one on the shelf for a while.

Now, there is talk that it will end up being the top women’s match on the card of WrestleMania 35. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., it could even end up being the main event, but that has not been decided on as of yet.

It isn’t yet known if the match will be for the Raw Women’s Championship currently held by Rousey. Then again, with three months to go until the pay-per-view, a number of changes could happen and that includes possibly adding Charlotte Flair to the bout and making it a Triple Threat.

Whether it is in the main event or not, the match involving Rousey and Lynch will end up being one of the most pushed matches on the WrestleMania 35 card.

The Wrestling Observer also reported that Rousey vs. Natalya was originally scheduled as the top women’s match on the card. After Jim Neidhart passed away, though, Natalya’s heel turn was squashed and WWE went ahead with the match on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw.

At TLC earlier this month, Rousey interfered in the Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She dumped over the ladder which allowed Asuka to win the title over Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Lynch was a recent guest on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness and asked if Rousey was her dream opponent for WrestleMania 35. As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Lynch held absolutely nothing back.

“Absolutely. I would want Ronda Rousey to be my opponent at WrestleMania 35 for the simple reason that Ronda in her sport was a pioneer. I do not think that women would be in the UFC if not for Ronda Rousey and [UFC President] Dana White said that himself. When Ronda came in, we saw a star of the magnitude that may never be matched again in MMA, but that is a different sport and this is my sport.”

Of course, anything and everything is possible to change since it isn’t even January yet and there is so much that could happen. Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest names in all of WWE and Becky Lynch certainly has a huge fanbase that has made her one of the most popular superstars on the main roster. If all continues to go well, the fans could see Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35.