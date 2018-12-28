Trump Will Eventually Cave In To Democrats Over Border Wall Funding, Predicts Gov Cuomo

President Donald Trump has stood his ground against Democrats on his demand for funds to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but one government official thinks he will eventually cave, the New York Daily News reported.

During an interview with Albany’s WAMC radio show, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo predicted that the president will eventually give up his fight for the wall, which is one of his campaign promises from the 2016 presidential election, and give in to a Democratic compromise.

Cuomo noted that as the government shutdown entered its sixth day, and appears likely to continue into 2019, President Trump had already shown signs of beginning to “migrate” toward a compromise, citing how he has already gone from demanding a full wall to “steel slats,” and most recently suggesting that a fence may be able to get the job done.

He also predicted that despite scaling down on what he deems fit to protect the border, as well as suddenly flip-flopping last week over signing a deal that did not provide wall funding, but would have prevented a government shutdown, the president would still “claim victory” over the outcome of the situation, whatever it may be.

“My guess is, the President will, after the beating he’s taking here, he will migrate to ‘yes, we’re going to do it, it’s a wall, a fence, slats and sensors and that’s what I wanted all along,'” Cuomo said. “And he’ll claim victory that he has his great barrier.”

Trump will cave to Democrats on the wall, says @NYGovCuomo as shutdown likely to drag into next year https://t.co/AXmi2Cfw2E pic.twitter.com/UeOWeMs1nH — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 27, 2018

The New York Daily News noted that some of Trump’s “most right-wing supporters” would be unwilling to take any deal short of one that provided the $5 billion in taxpayer’s money requested to build the wall that would span the entire length of the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it would be a “betrayal” of Trump’s campaign promise, despite the fact that he originally boasted it would be paid for by Mexico.

Democrats have remained adamant about denying to provide the money requested by the president, even with the government shutdown likely heading into the next year meaning hundreds of thousands of federal workers will continue to work without pay or simply stay home.

This isn’t about the Wall, everybody knows that a Wall will work perfectly (In Israel the Wall works 99.9%). This is only about the Dems not letting Donald Trump & the Republicans have a win. They may have the 10 Senate votes, but we have the issue, Border Security. 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

But despite Cuomo’s bold prediction and the Democrats’ united front against the wall, President Trump has stood equally strong in his own beliefs and demands, taking to his Twitter nearly every day since the shutdown, and even in the days leading up to it, to place blame on his opposing political party for the current situation and to remind them of the reasons the wall is needed.