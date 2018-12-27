Outgoing Republican Congressman Mark Sanford Warns That Trump Could Lead To A Future ‘Hitler-Like’ Figure

U.S. President Donald Trump has been vocal about a number of politicians within his own party since he took office, usually those who were critical of him. One of those politicians is outgoing Republican Congressman Mark Sanford, from South Carolina. As a result of the numerous attacks Trump levied at Sanford on Twitter, the Congressman lost his bid for reelection in the primaries this year.

On Wednesday Sanford took to his official Facebook page with a week left on his term to bid his farewells to his constituents, and also to warn people of the dangers a figure like the incumbent president can present for the future of the country. As reported by Business Insider, Sanford suggested that Trump’s presidency could lead to “the emergence of a Hitler-like character.”

Despite the suggestion, he did state that he was not likening Trump to Hitler, only saying that “the forces at play could lead to a future Hitler-like character if we don’t watch out.”

“It must be remembered that another thing that Benjamin Franklin said was that he who trades his freedom for security, deserves neither. Indeed, how true.”

He further warned that the country is currently in the state of the Titanic, and that a drastic change of habits and heart is required to avoid going down on a sinking ship.

Sanford warned against cutting away centuries old traditions and values in the U.S., and just how much that could impact the future in ways that are beyond what people are currently concerned about.

“If we have no faith in our institutions and the people that populate them, our system breaks down,” he wrote.

He also cautioned against one of Trump’s favorite phrases, “fake news,” and the president’s continued attempts to delegitimize when they report anything negative about him. While the country seems to have become more and more divided since Trump announced he was running for office, Sanford pointed out the importance of being able to intelligently debate things and come to an agreement in the middle.

“While none of us are perfect, and there will always be grey around some areas of truth, we cannot accept chronic streams of distruth. Without truth out in the middle, there is no starting point and the reasoned debate that an open political system relies on for its survival is strangled and dissipates.”

Sanford’s seat in Congress was flipped by the Democrats, with Joe Cunningham stepping into the spot from January 3.