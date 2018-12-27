‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Demands Gabi Be Arrested

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that all of the drama in Salem is about to heat up, especially when it comes to the fate of Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus).

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, upon finding out that Gabi had set up Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) to make it look like her split personality disorder had returned and changed the DNA test results to read that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) was the father of her baby girl Charlotte, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is furious.

Chad revealed to Gabi that he certainly understands why she is upset with Abby, and that he feels for everything that she has been through, but that there is no excuse for her behavior or any reason why she should have hurt him in the process. Chad and Gabi go way back and have even had a romantic relationship in the past. They’ve been close friends, so Gabi’s betrayal hurts Chad deeply, especially since she forced him to lose time with his daughter.

Although Chad and Abby told Gabi to return home and spend Christmas with her daughter Arianna, they won’t let her off the hook. When Christmas is over, Days of our Lives viewers will watch Chad go to Gabi’s brother Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and demand that he arrest his sister for her crimes.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad reels after finding out he is Charlotte's father.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/kcl8WjK355 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Abigail’s mother, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), will feel very bad for not believing her daughter when she told her that she wasn’t mentally ill again and that it has been Gabi who set her up.

Jennifer didn’t want to believe the worst about Gabi, especially since last Christmas she had saved her son JJ’s (Casey Moss) life when he nearly committed suicide. However, Jen will apologize to Abby and the two will begin to mend their relationship.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will kidnap Gabi on Stefan’s orders. Stefan is furious with Gabi for changing the DNA test results to claim that he was the father of Abigail’s child. Now he’s devastated that baby Charlotte is not his daughter and wants to get revenge on Gabi for her hurtful actions.

Days of our Lives fans will see Gabi fear for her life as she is left to the mercy of Stefan, who is out of his mind with hurt over the true paternity of little Charlotte. Stefan has done terrible things in the past, and Gabi knows that her life is in serious danger.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.