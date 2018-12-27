Liam Hemsworth Hails ‘My Love’ Miley Cyrus As She Agrees She Has Married The ‘Hottest Man In Hollywood’

Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth can’t stop gushing about pulling off their top-secret wedding in Tennessee on social media. Hemsworth called the singer “My Love” on Instagram, while she responded to a social media comment that she has “married the hottest man in Hollywood.”

People Magazine reported that the couple, who tied the knot on Sunday, confirmed they were married by posting a series of photos to Instagram. One striking one was black and white with the newlyweds embracing, and Hemsworth calling his now-wife “my love.”

Hemsworth, 28, and Cyrus, 26, both uploaded a series of photos to social media, basking in the glow of wedded bliss.

“10 years later,” wrote Cyrus on Instagram, noting that was as long as the couple has known one another.

When a fan commented to Cyrus on Instagram, “Congratulations you married the hottest man in Hollywood!!!!,” Cyrus enthusiastically agreed. “I knooooowwwww right.”

The Instagram fan site Comments by Celebs published Cyrus’ statement.

Cyrus also tweeted a video from the night where she can be seen happily dancing to “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars.

The singer, who stunned in a Vivienne Westwood gown, danced for her husband, who can be seen at the end of the clip.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Franklin, Tennessee, home where Cyrus and Hemsworth currently reside after raging California wildfires destroyed their home.

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” a source said to People.

“She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there,” the insider continued.

“In the past, any time Miley would talk about getting married to Liam, she would always have a huge smile. She has been wanting to get married to Liam for years,” the insider continued to the outlet. “Everyone is very excited for them. Miley’s family always loved Liam.”

The two met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks film The Last Song, which they co-starred in. The pair dated exclusively and Hemsworth proposed in 2012.

The couple ended their engagement and broke up a year later. Hemsworth and Cyrus reunited in 2015 and have been together ever since.

Sparks congratulated Cyrus and Hemsworth after the couple revealed they secretly wed.

“This makes me so happy. Congratulations @MileyCyrus and @LiamHemsworth. #TheLastSong,” Sparks tweeted in response to Cyrus’ photo from her wedding day with the caption, “10 years later……”

Cyrus responded to the author’s tweet with three heart emojis.