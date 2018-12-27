Lindsay Lohan’s Stepmom, Kate Major Lohan, Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Bus Driver

The often troubled stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan was arrested in Pennsylvania on Christmas after allegedly attacking the female driver of the bus she was riding on.

Kate Major Lohan was on a Bieber Tourways bus in Lower Macungie Township when her stop was missed, reported the Blast. The 36-year-old, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time, was visibly upset and then allegedly attacked the driver both verbally and physically.

According to the official criminal complaint obtained by the Blast upon further investigation, Major Lohan claimed that the bus driver assaulted her when she inquired about the next stop. However, the driver told police that it was Michael Lohan’s estranged wife who “became verbally abusive” and demanded that the bus stop immediately to let her off as it traveled to its next destination. The Morning Call reported that the scolding went on for about 15 minutes.

In the driver’s account to the police — which was backed up by multiple passengers on the bus — she said that when the bus reached its next stop, as Major Lohan went to get off of the bus, she lunged at her, grabbing her by the coat and refusing to let go. The driver said that she managed to push the angry woman off of the vehicle, but then she got back on it, “got into the driver’s seat, and pushed various buttons, while appearing to want to move the bus.” There were several passengers on the bus at the time and one “physically removed” Major Lohan from the driver’s seat.

Kate Major Lohan, Lindsay Lohan’s stepmom, charged with drunken attack on bus driver in Lehigh Valley https://t.co/1uMfMTw15Q pic.twitter.com/0lnlvVRBAp — lehighvalleylive.com (@lehighvalley) December 26, 2018

This is around the time that the Pennsylvania State Police became involved. After noting “a strong odor of alcoholic beverage” on Major Lohan’s breath and her own admission that she had a “few glasses of wine” earlier in the day, she was arrested around 5:12 p.m, reported Lehigh Valley Live.

She spent Christmas night at the Lehigh County Jail’s Central Booking Center and was arraigned on Wednesday, December 26, at 7:20 a.m. on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) in a commercial vehicle, DUI and incapable of safely operating a vehicle, harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Major Lohan was reportedly freed after posting part of her $2,500 bail. Her preliminary hearing is tentatively set for January 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Although it hasn’t been stated where the Boca Raton, Florida, resident was headed, she is a 2001 graduate of the area’s Allentown Central Catholic High School, according to the Morning Call, so she may have family and/or friends in the area.

Major Lohan and Lindsay’s father, Michael Lohan, have been married since October of 2014. Their relationship has been plagued with domestic abuse allegations and arrests on both sides. They have two children together — 5-year-old Landon, and Logan, who will turn 4-years-old next week — who are currently under the guardianship of Michael’s mother, Marilyn. Major Lohan filed for divorce this past September.

Before hooking up with Michael and while working at Star magazine, Major Lohan dated Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin, a friend of her future husband’s.