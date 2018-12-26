Jessica Simpson Admits It Broke Her Heart To Cut Son Ace Knute’s Hair

Before Christmas, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s adorable son, Ace Knute Johnson, had beautiful, long blond locks. However, in brand-new photos posted on the fashion mogul’s Instagram page, he has a much shorter hairstyle — and Simpson isn’t happy about it.

In pictures uploaded to the social media site on December 17, the former pop singer’s son’s wild hair is flowing freely in the fake-snow wonderland that was created for a party at their California home. In fact, in a photo of the entire family, Simpson, Ace, and his 6-year-old sister, Maxwell Drew Johnson, all have gorgeous, long blond strands. Johnson is the only one with a short cut and he’s hiding it underneath a Boston Red Sox baseball cap.

However, in a Christmas Eve Instagram snapshot of the family taken before they headed out to church, the 5-year-old has a drastically shorter hairdo that is more typical of someone his age.

But in a Christmas morning photo that was taken before Ace had time to properly brush and style his hair, Simpson’s more than 4.4 million fans can see that his hair is still a bit wild even though it is shorter. It also appears to be a darker hue than before most of it was cut off.

Most people viewing the picture are most likely not paying attention to the child’s hair though and are instead looking at the very cute Shih Tzu puppies that Ace and Maxwell were gifted for the holiday.

“Santa’s Nice List,” Simpson captioned the Instagram post.

Now, the erstwhile actress has explained that she was not the one who wanted to chop off her son’s hair — and she is quite upset over it.

“He really wanted short hair. It broke my heart a little, but we did it,” Simpson lamented on Instagram.

The accompanying photo is of the sharp grade-schooler sitting in a chair post-haircut but still wearing the hairdresser’s cape.

No matter what length Ace’s hair is, he is still a very cute child.

Simpson is currently pregnant with her and Johnson’s third child. In mid-September, she announced that she will be having another daughter.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Maxwell and Ace playing with pink balloons.

But the real questions is: What kind of hair will she have?