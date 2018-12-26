Miley Cyrus Officially Confirms Liam Hemsworth Marriage

Over the weekend, speculation ran rife that singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth had finally taken the plunge and tied the knot. Photos of the pair emerged on Instagram, with Cyrus wearing a fitted white dress, balloons reading “Mr & Mrs,” and appearing to show the couple cutting a gorgeous white cake together.

The photos were posted by the singer’s younger sister, Noah Cyrus, in her Instagram story on Monday. While Hemsworth and Cyrus have yet to make a statement regarding their nuptials, the “When I Look At You” singer took to her own Instagram account on Wednesday and shared photos of the event, according to E! Online.

The images appear to have been taken inside the couple’s Tennessee home, where they have been living since losing their Malibu home in the California wildfires last month. Cyrus wore a stunning white satin sheath dress, created by Vivienne Westwood, with an off-the-shoulder design and a zipper up the back. She left her blonde locks loose. Hemsworth looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a black tie.

One photo showed the couple embracing in front of a fireplace, with what appeared to be a small bouquet next to them, and Hemsworth seemed to be wearing a wedding band on his ring finger.

The singer shared another similar photo in which they were snuggled into one another’s necks, and Hemsworth was holding the back of her head as they embraced. On that image, she added the caption “10 years later,” as a reminder about just how long the couple has been on and off.

A third image showed the couple sharing a kiss, this time showing just a glimpse of the front of Cyrus’ dress, which appeared to have gentle folds around her bust.

Although Cyrus did not explicitly state on any of her photos that fans were indeed seeing photos of a secret wedding ceremony, her followers believe that the lovely images of her and her beau are confirmation enough that the couple has finally said their “I do’s.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus first met on the set of The Last Song and quickly started an off-screen romance that would reflect the rocky relationship their characters had in the film. Hemsworth proposed in 2012, but just a year later they called it off and split up. Three years later in 2016, they rekindled their romance, and confirmed they were engaged again, but seemed to make no immediate move to tie the knot.