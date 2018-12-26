Hyundai Announces Car With iPhone-Like Fingerprint Scanner

The 2019 Hyundai Sante Fe with come with an optional fingerprint scanner that can unlock, and start, the car.

One of the most exciting additions to smartphones in recent memory was the inclusion of a fingerprint scanner. It made it much easier for users to keep their devices secure without needing to enter a password every single time.

Hyundai is planning to bring the same level of convenience and security to its cars, as the company has just announced that its Santa Fe SUV will offer an optional fingerprint scanner. The device will let drivers unlock and start their car, as reported by Digital Trends.

The sport utility vehicle with the scanner will be available in select markets in the first quarter of 2019, so would-be buyers won’t need to wait too long to get their hands — and more specifically fingers — on the car.

In a press release, the company shared some details about how the fingerprint scanner would work.

“To unlock the vehicle, the driver needs to place a finger on the sensor located on the door handle. The encrypted fingerprint information will be identified and delivered to the fingerprint controller inside the vehicle. The driver can also easily start the vehicle by touching the ignition that is also equipped with a fingerprint scanning sensor.”

Of course, there’s always the worry of stolen fingerprints. It’d be one thing for a thief to be able to unlock a phone, but getting into — and starting — a car could be even more catastrophic. The company has planned for this, though.

According to Hyundai, the fingerprint scanner is actually more secure than a traditional key. In fact, the company says that the chance of the system misreading a fingerprint is 1 in 50,000, a ratio which Hyundai claims is five times more secure than traditional keys.

“With capacitance recognition, which detects differentials in the electricity level in various parts of the fingertip, the fingerprint technology efficiently prevents forgeries and faked fingerprints,” Hyundai said in a release.

Aside from the security features, Hyundai also promises that it will use the fingerprint technology to be able to provide a customized driving environment. Because the car knows which person is currently driving, it can adjust seating positions, connected car features, and side-view mirror angles to the preferences of that person.

In the future, Hyundai plans to expand the customization options further. According to Albert Biermann, President and Head of Research & Development Division of the Hyundai Motor Company, “In the future, Hyundai Motor plans to further expand the application of the technology to allow the adjustment of temperature, steering wheel position, and many other features which will be tailored to driver’s preferences.”