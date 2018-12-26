Offset Showers Cardi B In Christmas Gifts Despite Breakup

In another attempt to win Cardi B back after their recent split, Offset showered the “Bodak Yellow” rapper in gifts for the holiday on Tuesday. Cardi shared videos of a few of the expensive gifts on social media, including several pairs of shoes and designer purses, according to E! News.

The rapper swept over the lavish gifts from Offset in a series of Instagram Stories videos on Wednesday. In one video, Cardi showed fans a pair of pointed silver glittery pumps, strappy gold pumps, silver glittery sandals, white beaded pumps, black pumps with ribbons, white snakeskin pumps, and white snakeskin booties.

Another video gave a glimpse of several handbags and totes. Among the designer purses were a red Chanel handbag as well as a Chanel black Quilted Caviar Jumbo Classic Double Flap Bag, which costs $6,950. There were also four Hermès Birkin bags, one of which runs for $15,000: the 35 Togo Black model.

Finally, the “I Like It” rapper showed off an armful of rose gold, silver, and glimmering gold bracelets. She thanked Offset in the caption of one of the videos.

In another, she thanked Prive Porter, a re-seller of rare Birkin bags, for helping Offset with his gifts.

“He new to this,” Cardi wrote in the caption.

Cardi and Offset, who had been married for one year, split up three weeks ago. Cardi said that she and the fellow rapper had “fallen out of love,” People reported.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” Cardi explained. “It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Offset doesn’t seem to agree with the breakup, as the “MotorSport” rapper has already made several big gestures to win Cardi back. He shared a video apology and even crashed one of her concerts to publicly apologize, according to the Washington Post. Several of Cardi’s fans disagreed with Offset’s decision to hop on stage, calling the action “harassment” and “toxic.”

Cardi B and Offset share a 5-month-old baby girl, Kulture Cephus. The baby spent the holiday with her mother; Kulture made several appearances on Cardi’s Instagram story between the shots of Offset’s gifts. In one video, the baby is seen snuggling on Cardi’s chest, and Cardi mentioned how upset she is that she would have to leave Kulture soon to head to Hawaii.

“So sad I gotta leave,” she wrote with several crying emojis.

Later, while she was taking off for the trip, she said, “I miss my stinkaa butt already.”