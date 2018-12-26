Olympian Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Beck Miller Shares Touching Christmas Tribute To Daughter In Heaven

The mom confessed how hard it’s been to both mourn her daughter and enjoy her newborn son.

As the first Christmas without their 19-month-old daughter rolled around, Olympian Bode Miller’s wife Morgan Beck Miller shared a heartfelt and emotional tribute to their little girl on Instagram.

On June 9, Emeline wandered away from her home and into a neighbor’s swimming pool in their Coto de Caza neighborhood of Orange County, California. Bode was not present at the time of the accidental drowning, but Morgan, a beach volleyball player and model, was mere steps away in the home when she realized that Emeline was missing, People noted. She discovered her daughter had drowned in the pool.

“Merry Christmas to our baby girl in heaven,” Morgan Beck Miller wrote, sharing photos of Emeline Grier Miller that were taken by Rich Lander. “We miss you so much!”

Despite the overwhelming grief Morgan and Bode endured, a ray of sunshine broke through the dark clouds when four months after Emeline’s passing, their son Levi was born.

“2018 has been a year of overwhelming sadness and overwhelming joy,” Morgan wrote in her Christmas post.

“We have spent half of the year mourning and attempting to heal the loss of our angel, which feels like an impossible battle all while celebrating the birth of our son. Seeking normalcy for our children has been our driving force forward.”

Morgan shared that typically at this time of year, she’d be looking ahead to a “fresh beginning” for 2019, but that’s not the case this year.

“…there is no more starting fresh after a loss of a child. So here’s to a healthy 2019 full of personal growth and creating many memories with my babies, full of smiles and laughs. Wishing everyone a special holiday season surrounded by loved ones,” she posted.

Just a couple of months after the accident, Morgan finally felt brave enough to share Emeline’s final moments on this earth. Her emotional Instagram post included a photo of the sweet little girl being administered life-saving assistance from doctors as they worked valiantly to save her life. The look on Morgan’s face as she holds her little girl, knowing that she’s slipping away, is heartbreaking.

“I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” she captioned the photo.

“I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains. Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.”

The Millers have since dedicated themselves to raising awareness among others regarding water safety. A GoFundMe campaign was created in Emeline’s name to help with their mission.