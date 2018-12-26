‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Christmas: Victor Returns!

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, December 25, brings a sad Christmas to Genoa City when Nikki takes a turn for the worse and Nate encourages the Newmans to gather their loved ones around Nikki. As they hold a candlelight vigil, Victor returns to Nikki’s bedside.

Noah (Robert Adamson) returned to Genoa City and went straight to Nikki to tell his grandma to get better. Unfortunately, Noah did not bring Summer (Hunter King) back with him because she decided to stay in Dubai. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) urged Nikki to keep fighting because she cannot prove that somebody is framing Victor (Eric Braeden) from the hospital bed. Later, Nick (Joshua Morrow) told his sister to go have some time with her kids while Nick and Noah speculated about Victor’s continued absence.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) gave her mother a tough time about receiving a gift from her married co-worker. Speaking of Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), he gave Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) the gift of himself as they enjoyed some moments together. Then, Rey told Sharon he’d let go of any negative feelings he had toward Mia. Finally, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) joined Mariah at the party, and Mariah firmly told Sharon she wanted Tessa there.

Sharon did not make Tessa feel overly welcome, and Mariah complained. Later, Tessa told yet another lie and said she’d received a text to spend some time with her sister. Mariah called her on it, though, and Tessa admitted that she did not want to continue coming between Sharon and Mariah. Tessa agreed to stay, and then Sharon decided to be civil to Tessa for Mariah’s sake.

Today on #YR, Sharon keeps the holiday spirit alive in Genoa City and Billy plans the perfect Christmas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/oFIR4M6Eid — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 25, 2018

Billy and Jack (Peter Bergman) reflected on overcoming their differences, and Victoria and Billy attended Sharon’s Christmas party at Crimson Lights, and everybody had a great time. Jack and Kerry (Alice Hunter) enjoyed their first holiday together and prepared to go to Bora Bora even though Kerry learned that Sharon is another of Jack’s ex-wives.

Unfortunately, Victoria got a call to return to the hospital, and everybody rushed to the hospital, and Mariah and Tessa started a candlelight vigil for Nikki. Everybody joined in to pray that Nikki receive her Christmas miracle and pull through her injuries. Tessa played “Silent Night.” Inside, Nikki squeezed Noah’s hand, but Nate (Brooks Darnell) said it was likely involuntary.

While everybody else was outside holding watch, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) tried to confess to Rey, but Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) stopped him.

Then, Victor entered Nikki’s room and said “Merry Christmas, my darling. Merry Christmas.” The Inquisitr‘s spoilers show that later in the week Nikki goes missing.