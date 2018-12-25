WWE News: Top WWE Superstar Expected To Miss 2019 ‘Royal Rumble’

Just as he's making his return, he'll be heading out again.

WWE is already gearing up for a big 2019 and they are also looking to finish out 2018 in a huge way. It’s already known that there will be a steel cage match between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre on next week’s Monday Night Raw, but also the return of a former champion. John Cena is making his big comeback after months out of the ring, but it appears as if he’ll be going away just as quickly and could miss the Royal Rumble.

The Christmas Eve episode of Monday Night Raw was pre-taped and that means everyone knew what was going to happen in advance. The spoilers had made their way online and all of the results were out there for all to see, but WWE had a few things hidden up their sleeves.

As reported by Inquisitr, Vince McMahon revealed that a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will make its debut in 2019. It’s not exactly known which brand they will be on or if there will be two of them, but those titles are something to be excited about.

Along with the cage match on next week’s Raw, WWE also revealed the return of John Cena for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live next week. Unfortunately, it may end up being a short-lived comeback as he has some work outside the ring that will be starting later in January.

Love him or hate him, John Cena knows how to draw a big reaction and he also knows how to bring in more viewers. Advertising him a week ahead of time is a good move by WWE as it will likely have more fans tuning in for next week’s shows during the New Year’s holiday.

Unfortunately, one of the big-time faces of WWE may not be a part of the first pay-per-view of 2019. He has been appearing at some live events and wrestling in matches, but he hasn’t been seen on television in months. With his return next week, it may all be a part of getting him on TV when they have him.

According to Wrestling Inc., Cena is scheduled for something on Monday Night Raw and will be a guest on MizTV on SmackDown Live. He is not set to be at the Royal Rumble as he is scheduled to begin filming a movie in Vancouver on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

The Royal Rumble is set for January 27, 2019, and that means it would virtually impossible for John Cena to be a part of the match. He’ll have just started his movie filming and not only will the schedule not allow it, but the studio won’t want to risk injury to their star. WWE is bringing him back to likely have a jump in the ratings, but Cena won’t be around long for this run.