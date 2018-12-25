Behind-The-Scenes Look At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Revealed During Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade

We are officially within a year of Galaxy's Edge opening on both U.S. coasts.

There has been a lot of information released about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but it is always exciting when the fans get more and that is what happened on December 25, 2018. During the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade, a brand new sneak peek was released and it showed some behind-the-scenes shots that were incredible to take in. It’s time to check out the more than two-minute-long sneak peek and get ready for your visit into the galaxy.

The new 14-acre land will be going into parks at Disneyland Resort as well as Walt Disney World Resort, so guests on both coasts will be able to enjoy it. It’s going to be incredibly immersive and the land will actually interact to change with the decisions you make throughout your time in it.

For those who may not yet be aware, here is the major information we know about Galaxy’s Edge:

Disneyland Park version – Opening in “summer 2019”

Disney’s Hollywood Studios version – Opening in “late fall 2019”

Two attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Unique merchandise and dining locations will be included

UPDATE – One thing to take note of is that Disney has always said “late fall 2019” for the version at DHS. Today’s sneak peek actually only said “fall 2019,” which could mean nothing or it could mean everything.

On Tuesday, the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade was on ABC and it revealed a brand new behind-the-scenes look at the galaxy-huge land. The special sneak peek of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was set to debut during the broadcast, but the official Twitter account of Disney Parks released it early.

Unfortunately, it ended up being deleted from Twitter. It appears as if someone may have posted the preview a bit too early, but it was posted again once it was shown during the airing of the parade.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is going to be absolutely insane and it’s hard to imagine just how crazy things will be in its opening days.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, there are some incredibly large estimates already in place for Galaxy’s Edge which could deter some guests. If the research is to be believed, there may end up being wait times of 10 hours or longer to get into Disneyland Park, into the land, and to ride both or even one of the attractions.

Danny Cox

Many have posted on social media that they are willing to wait six months or even a year for lines to slow down in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. One thing they may need to realize is that Toy Story Land still has long lines six months after its opening and Pandora: The World of Avatar is even worse after being open for a year-and-a-half.

The Walt Disney Company has a lot going on right now with new attractions being built, new transportation options, and three new Disney Cruise Line ships on the way. Still, one of the most highly-anticipated things is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and guests simply can’t wait for it to arrive. The sneak peek shown during the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade only made it even more exciting, but there is less than a year to go for both versions to open.