WWE News: Becky Lynch Responds After Hall Of Famer Suggests Women Should Not Main Event WWE Shows

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter on Monday to respond to Road Warrior Animal, who recently cut an interview commenting on a number of topics, including the recent trend of female wrestlers main-eventing the company’s shows and Lynch’s own unusual, yet popular in-ring nickname of “The Man.”

As quoted by WrestleZone, the most recent episode of Animal’s What A Rush Podcast featured the longtime tag team specialist and WWE Hall of Famer discussing various topics related to the current WWE scene, starting with the increasing prevalence of WWE shows with women in the main event.

“There is a problem in the wrestling business. Yes, the women’s movement is growing, but when the women are the main event and they have the best matches on your card, there’s an issue,” said Animal.

Later on in the podcast, Road Warrior Animal explained that he is not a fan of Becky Lynch’s current nickname of “The Man” and her new take-no-prisoners in-ring character, both of which have helped her become one of WWE’s most popular wrestlers, male or female.

“I would let her back off of ‘The Man’ thing and let her just be a pure white meat babyface that doesn’t quit. Those are the kind of babyfaces that work. When you come out there with the attitude and strutting your stuff like she’s some kind of tough guy, come on!”

Aside from his comments about women’s wrestling and Lynch’s current persona, Animal was also critical about a number of other matters. These included WWE’s recent decision to turn Daniel Bryan heel, the poorly-received match between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship at the TLC pay-per-view, and the wisdom of having a smaller “job guy” wrestler like Tyler Breeze step up as Ambrose’s first challenger for the Intercontinental title.

According to Wrestling News, it didn’t take long for Lynch to fire back at Animal’s remarks, as she retweeted WrestleZone’s coverage of the legendary wrestler’s podcast, which had the headline “Road Warrior Animal Thinks Becky Lynch Should ‘Back Off The Man Thing.'”

“The first four words of your headline are a lie,” Lynch tweeted.

Known in real life as Joe Laurinaitis, Road Warrior Animal was, together with the late Road Warrior Hawk, one-half of the tag team Legion of Doom, which was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, as noted by Bleacher Report. The duo won several tag team championships in various promotions, including two during their time working for the company then known as the WWF.

In addition to the “old-school” wrestling opinions he usually shares on his podcast, Animal was also called out last year for a Facebook post where he called A Tribe Called Quest’s performance at the 59th Grammy Awards “stupid” and made a few other comments that were construed as racist. According to Sportskeeda, Animal later apologized for his post, saying he did not mean to come about as racist and was simply trying to say something about a “song that [he] did not like.”