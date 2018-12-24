Naomi Campbell Shares Pic Of Her Natural Hair, And Fans Can’t Believe It

The photo comes days after she was finally named as the new face of a cosmetics company.

Days after 48-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell announced she would be the new face of cosmetics company NARS, she shared a selfie on Instagram that shocked her followers.

Naomi is a truly elegant individual, always seen out and about with gorgeous flowing hair and spot-on makeup. Whether she’s set up at a photo shoot or enjoying a night out with friends, Naomi is always ready for the camera. But this time, she decided to bare herself for everyone to see.

People couldn’t believe the rare and candid glimpse which Naomi gave them with her behind-the-scenes beauty pic.

“Bare it all,” she wrote about her wig-free selfie.

Naomi wears the most beautiful wig of shiny straight hair most of the time. But for this photo, she showed off her natural hair in braids — and didn’t wear any makeup. The response? Overwhelmingly supportive.

“Set it free,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are a beautiful woman as you see yourself, your personality, elegance and simplicity make your essence perfect,” noted @kai_wenal from Bogota, Columbia.

With her chiseled cheeks and mesmerizing eyes, Naomi looks fantastic in this photo. That’s why so many of her fans were thrilled when she finally was rewarded with the spokesmodel position for NARS. It’s her first campaign for a beauty company. The New York Post shared that Naomi has claimed that there is a racial barrier in the beauty industry in the past.

Naomi Campbell has strutted her stuff on the runway for major brands like Versace, Chanel, and Dior. But while her supermodel peers have earned stints representing cosmetics companies, she has not – until now. Naomi was the first black model to grace the cover of Vogue Paris in 1988, and the first to appear on the cover of the September issue of the American Vogue in 1989.

“People say, ‘Oh you’ve got beautiful skin’ and yet I’ve never done one,” she said, referencing what she believes to be prejudice against women of color in a 2017 interview with the Evening Standard.

NARS will begin employing Campbell as a spokesperson for their spring 2019 campaign.

“Naomi is a living icon and brings such strong personality to the camera,” NARS said in the brand’s Instagram post announcing the partnership. “She and I are like family. I have known her since the very beginning of her career. From the start, I have admired her, her beauty and her style.”

Naomi was quite happy about the opportunity, and expressed as much via Instagram.

“Very excited to be the new face of NARS Cosmetics,” she wrote on the popular social media platform.