Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Welcome An Adorable New Addition To Their Family

Christmas came early in the Bieber house. Meet Oscar!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin kicked off their first Christmas as husband and wife with the sweetest gift to each other. The newlyweds, who tied the knot in September, have expanded their family by adopting a puppy.

Bieber posted a photo of the couple’s new “dogson,” named Oscar Bieber, to Instagram, while Baldwin posted a series of photos and videos of the new pup on her Instagram story, describing him as her “Christmas baby,” according to TMZ.

“I know it’s overload but c’mon!” Baldwin captioned a pic of the couple’s precious pooch.

In the video clips, Oscar can be seen napping, cuddling, and scurrying around the Bieber bedroom. The pup is also seen climbing on his daddy Justin’s heavily tattooed chest as the singer rests. Bieber revealed to fans that he was sick, which explains his lack of smiling as the too-cute canine climbs on him.

Justin and Hailey didn’t identify the breed of their new baby, but TMZ notes the dog appears to be a Maltese Yorkie.

While Justin Bieber has long talked about his desire to be a young father, Hailey Baldwin recently told Vogue Arabia that the newlyweds don’t have plans for kids “any time soon.” So, Oscar seems like a good compromise for now.

Longtime fans of Justin Bieber know that he has a long history of being a pet owner. In 2011, he and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez famously brought a boa constrictor he named Johnson to the MTV Video Music Awards. The following year, TMZ noted the Biebs had a tour hamster he named Pac. The pop superstar later gave the hamster to a fan.

Bieber also made headlines in 2013 when his capuchin monkey OG Mally was seized by German customs officials at the Munich airport when the singer tried to bring his pet into the country without the proper documentation. Beiber later admitted to GQ that while his team warned him not to bring the monkey into the country without official permission, he mistakenly thought it would all be fine.

Bieber also posted a poignant Instagram post in 2014, revealing that his beloved dog Sammy had passed away. Bieber described his late pet as “the best puppy ever.”

More recently, Justin Bieber did his part to help animals affected by the California wildfires. Last month, Radio.com reported that the “Purpose” singer teamed up with xKarla for a collection of T-shirts, with a portion of the proceeds going to help animals affected by the widespread wildfires plaguing Northern and Southern California. Bieber took to Twitter to reveal that money from sales of the shirts will go to the Humane Society to help animals that have been hurt and displaced in the aftermath of the devastating fires.