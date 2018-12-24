Republican Bob Corker Slams Donald Trump’s Attacking Tweet: ‘Alert The Daycare Staff’

Corker has been critical of the government shutdown, putting the fault on Donald Trump.

Republican Bob Corker isn’t too happy with Donald Trump’s behavior, and he’s letting the president know it.

After Trump posted a tweet attacking Corker, the Senator responded by repeating his previous slam that the White House is an “adult day care center.”

Trump had initially claimed that Corker decided not to run for re-election because he couldn’t get an endorsement from Trump. In a tweet rife with misspellings, Trump claimed that the lack of an endorsement drove Corker out of politics entirely.

“Senator Bob Corker just stated that, ‘I’m so [privileged] to serve in the Senate for twelve years, and that’s what I told the people of our state that’s what I’d do, serve for two terms.’ But that is Not True – wanted to run but poll numbers TANKED when I wouldn’t endorse him,” Trump tweeted earlier Sunday, just after Corker had appeared on television in an interview blasting the president.

“Yes, just like Mexico is paying for the wall,” Corker responded, adding the hashtag “#AlertTheDaycareStaff.”

Corker has frequently been critical of the Trump administration, referring to his White House as an “adult day care center” tasked with watching over a petulant president who frequently acts on a whim.

Bob Corker had been particularly critical of the shutdown that started on Saturday after Trump went back on signals that he would sign a bipartisan funding measure that would have kept the government open. Instead, Trump abruptly changed course and decided he would not sign the bill until it included funding for his border wall. Critics blamed Trump of falling under the sway of Fox News and other conservative media figures who blasted him for not standing up for the border wall, which had been one of his chief campaign promises.

As the Hill noted, Corker referred to the shutdown as a “made-up fight” that Trump had engineered in the hope of improving his political positions. Democrats had told Trump that they would not approve any measure that included border wall funding, and Trump said earlier in the month during a meeting with Democratic leaders that he would shut down the government himself and take responsibility for it.

Bob Corker Blasts ‘Made Up’ Shutdown ‘So The President Can Look Like He’s Fighting’

“It’s juvenile. The whole thing is juvenile,” the retiring Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman said of Trump’s push for a wall. https://t.co/DoKdv3UfBE via @HuffPostPol — JohnPeterZinger (@deLIBERnATION) December 24, 2018

Trump has changed course on that as well, writing in tweets over the weekend that the shutdown is the fault of Democrats for not funding the wall. Many Democrats joined Corker in reminding Trump that he had repeatedly promised that Mexico would pay for the border wall.