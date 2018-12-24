Melania Trump Reportedly Unhappy About Shutting Down Christmas Plans To Travel Back To D.C.

While the rest of America is anticipating the Christmas holiday, Melania Trump is actually heading back to Washington D.C. due to the unfortunate government shutdown. According to Hollywood Life, Donald Trump and the first lady were reportedly forced to alter their holiday plans because he needs to be in D.C. The couple initially planned to keep their Christmas tradition by traveling to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago luxury resort in Palm Beach, Florida. But now that the government is undergoing a massive shutdown with no definitive end date in sight, work is a priority for Trump.

On Sunday, December 22, Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce the last-minute changes for his Christmas vacation. He tweeted, “I will not be going to Florida because of the Shutdown.” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also echoed Trump’s tweet, confirming Melania would also be cutting the Christmas holiday trip to Mar-a-Lago short.

“Due to the shutdown, President Trump will remain in Washington, D.C. and the First Lady will return from Florida so they can spend Christmas together.”

Shortly after the Christmas cancelation was reported, an insider close to Melania shared her reaction to spending Christmas in D.C. “Melania is not at all happy about the last minute change of plans,” the insider said.

“She was really looking forward to spending Christmas in the sun and had already arranged so much at Mar-a-Largo that now has to be scrapped.”

Although Melania Trump reportedly isn’t pleased about the abrupt cancellation of their holiday plans, an insider insists she didn’t hesitate to take the flight back to D.C. because she wanted to be by her husband’s side. “Melania didn’t think twice about flying back to Washington when Donald told her he would have to remain at the White House,” the insider said.

“There was no way she would stay in Florida and celebrate Christmas without him.”

The latest reports about Melania and Donald Trump’s canceled holiday plans come just days after the first lady made headlines due to her alleged concerns about her husband’s health. As previously reported on the Inquisitr, Melania was reportedly worried that Donald Trump was dealing with heightened levels of stress as a result of the Mueller investigation.

Numerous reports have detailed the ongoing investigation, suggesting that the walls may be closing in on the Trump administration. Because of the incriminating aspects of the Robert Mueller investigation, Trump is also facing heightened scrutiny. Right now, Donald Trump is not at the center of the investigation but there is speculation that he could be investigated in the near future.