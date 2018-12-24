Samantha Markle Slams Duchess Meghan In Christmas Card Via A Tabloid

The Duchess's sister also called out Prince Harry.

Although recently Meghan Markle’s estranged sister Samantha Markle proclaimed Christmas a time for families, the angry sibling of the new royal decided to use her Christmas card to Meghan to make a point.

According to a Cosmopolitan report, Samantha sent her Christmas card to her sister, not through the mail, but through a Brittish tabloid, the Mirror.

The text of Samantha’s message to her sister during the holidays reads, “Dear Meg, This is not meant to be formal. The holidays are a time for family and are sentimental. As you know, dad has been trying to contact you and is very hurt because you are avoiding him. Life is short, and you know dad is wonderful. Please give him joy in his last years by showing that you love him. The time is NOW. Please think about this. Your sister, Samantha.”

The Duchess’s sister wrote out a handwritten Christmas card, but instead of sending it, she shared a picture of the message in the tabloid in what some have called an attempt to gain further notoriety and publicity. She also called out Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry.

“We all looked up to him but he doesn’t seem to care anything about this family. Whether you’re royal or not, you married into our family too and nobody is above being decent.”

Samantha believes that their father, Thomas Markle, who is 74-years-old, may not live until next Christmas, and she fears that if Meghan does not heal the rift with him, then they may never get the chance. Earlier this year, Thomas was unable to travel to England for Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry due to a heart attack and health concerns.

Samantha Markle sends sister Meghan a Christmas card begging she 'end the rift' with her estranged father Thomas 'in his last years' https://t.co/qVGxUjHU6R — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 24, 2018

Unfortunately, it seems that Samantha may have herself in mind more than her sister and father. Ever since Meghan became a royal, Samantha has been awful about the royal couple in what appears to be a move to promote her tell-all book, which incidentally has a release date very near the Duchess’s delivery due date with her and Prince Harry’s first child.

It seems that during these final few months of her pregnancy, Meghan cannot get herself out of the headlines, which are mostly negative. She’s had staff leave, and her mother supposedly “snubbed” Queen Elizabeth’s invitation to spend Christmas with the royal family, the Inquisitr reported. Doria Ragland remains in Los Angeles during the holiday season, and she’s been spotted attending yoga classes during the days leading up to Christmas.

In addition to Samantha’s very public pleas about their father, Thomas himself has also been open about what he calls Meghan “ghosting” him since the paparazzi debacle before her wedding.