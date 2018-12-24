NBC Cancels Two Popular TV Series: ‘Marlon’ And ‘Midnight, Texas’

The actors and crew members working on two of NBC’s prime time series — Marlon and Midnight, Texas— received some very unhappy news ahead of what should have been a merry Christmas break: their TV shows were canceled. Both of the programs only spent two seasons on the peacock network.
MARLON
Comedian Marlon Wayans’ eponymous sitcom debuted on NBC in August of 2017 and ran as a summertime series featuring just 10 half-hour episodes per season.
The series starred Wayans as a divorced dad of two impressionable children who was still very much involved in the life of his ex-wife. Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb, Diallo Riddle, Notlim Taylor, and Amir O’Neil costarred.
According to Deadline, Marlon was the No. 1 new scripted summer series on the Big 4 networks during its first season on the air in 2017. However, ratings for this year’s Season 2 were significantly lower.
“It was a good time. More to come. Better to come,” Wayans wrote on Twitter in response to a fan, Stephen White, who said that “the Grinches” at NBC stole “one of the best sitcoms, [Marlon], in recent history.”
“We’re so PROUD of the show we delivered… My heart is so full of gratitude for everyone who watched, binged and loved this series,” said Diallo Riddle, who played Marlon’s roommate Stevie, on Instagram.
It's official…@nbcmarlon is cancelled. It would be dishonest to say that I won't miss telling these stories and working with these amazing souls every week but I am so grateful for the 20 magical laugh out loud funny smart and meaningful episodes we created. This show gave me new friends who became family helped me heal after my own divorce and allowed me to thrive doing what I love to do. Thank you @marlonwayans for assembling such a fantastic group of people who not only are talented but also extraordinarily dope and kind! I love and will miss all of you but y'all know the show may be over but we ain't!!! Thank you to everyone at @nbc who supported this show and believed in us (you know who you are) and thank you to the millions of people around the world who watched and loved it! . Cheers to having a "cool divorce" and walking away with dignity hope and trusting what God has for you in the next… . .・・・ Shit! I should’ve waited to buy that yacht… But hey, do NOT feel bad for any of the people in the picture above. We’re so PROUD of the show we delivered. And like we’ve been hinting at for many months now, we all have shows, movies, deals, and in Marlon’s case, plans for world domination coming in 2019, so you will SEE what we got next. My heart is so full of gratitude for everyone who watched, binged and loved this series. Your messages from around the world and even the DMs, when appropriate, filled our hearts with joy. To those who championed us at NBC and Universal-TV, and to that killer writer room full of funny people, I can’t wait to work with ALL of you again. And fear not… Stevie ain’t gone. Stevie’s somewhere tutoring the kids, co-signing Ashley’s point of view, crushing on Yvette, and most of all, correcting Marlon, one factoid at a time. @marlonwayans I can’t thank you enough for giving me the chance to shine in prime time as an actor. Peace, blessings and nothing but love to the viewers, crew, and cast of NBC’s Marlon. And here’s to 2019, the next chapter…!
MIDNIGHT, TEXAS
Based on a book trilogy from author Charlaine Harris — who also wrote the tomes that HBO’s True Blood was based on — the drama featured psychics, vampires, witches, angels, and more supernatural creatures coexisting with humans in a small town. Francois Arnaud, Arielle Kebbel, Peter Mensah, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Jason Lewis starred in the show.
Like Marlon, Midnight, Texas, debuted in the summer of 2017. The 10-episode first season ended on September 18, 2017. The series was renewed for a second season, but NBC waited more than one year to premiere the new episodes. During the long hiatus, two Season 1 cast members — Sarah Ramos (Creek Lovell) and Yul Vazquez (Reverend Emilio Sheehan) — announced they would not be returning to the show as series regulars, and the executive producer and showrunner was replaced.
Although Season 2 has been averaging about two million viewers per episode, the numbers are down from the first season. The series finale is scheduled to air on NBC on Friday, December 28.
It has been such a great pleasure to share with, and share in, the world of Midnight Texas. I have been so very grateful for this journey and getting to participate in the community of people that it created. Thank you to @realcharlaine for creating this wonderful world for outsiders. Thank you to @davidjanollari, @monicaowusubreen, @nicasnyder, and @ericcharmelo for bringing these stories to life, and to our screens. Thank you to all of the writers who helped sew these stories together with the finest thread. Thank you to @nbc and @universaltv for giving our home in #MidnightTexas, a home. Thank you to the beautiful state of #NewMexico and the city of #Albuquerque. Thank you to the passionate crews for quite literally pulling the words off the page and making them a practical reality. Thank you to my fellow actors, each and every one of you magical creatures. And thank you to an incredible group of fans who shared the story with us and made Midnight, Texas that much more of a special place for us to exist in. It has been our greatest pleasure. Love always and forever my fellow Midnighters, Joe Strong.
“Thank you to our incredibly loyal fans and to everyone who supported us along the way. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for Olivia… So grateful for this experience,” actress Arielle Kebbel, who played Olivia Charity, wrote on Instagram.
There may be hope for Midnight, Texas fans though — Deadline reported that the producing studio, Universal Television, is shopping the series to other networks.