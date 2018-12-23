‘Escape at Dannemora’ Star Says She’s Writing a Book to Tell Her Side of the Story, The Truth

Joyce "Tillie" Mitchell speaks about the Showtime mini-series for the first time.

Escape at Dannemora real-life infamous star Joyce “Tillie” Mitchell is upset at Hollywood’s portrayal of her in the Showtime mini-series and says she is planning on writing a book to tell her side of the story.

Tillie allowed a reporter from the New York Post to visit her at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester, New York for two separate interviews where she called the Escape at Dannemora Director, Ben Stiller, a liar “like the rest of the world” for writing that she had consensual sex with the two inmates, David Sweat and Richard Matt, the publication noted.

“He [Stiller] doesn’t care about the truth,” Tillie said. “All he cares about is making millions off me. He’s an idiot.”

According to the New York Post report, Tillie has not spoken to the press since 2015 and talked to NYP reporters for the first time since the show aired on Nov. 18. She stayed away from unknown visitors until now because she was “curious” about the TV show.

In the mini-series, Tillie (played by Patricia Arquette) is seen frequently in contact with inmates Sweat (played by Benicio Del Toro) and Matt (played by Paul Dano) who were rumored to be her lovers. Both inmates are convicted murderers on a life-time sentence – Matt for killing his boss and cutting his body with a hacksaw and Sweat for fatally shooting an officer 15 times.

Both lovers exchange gifts with Tillie in the mini-series and she goes against company policy to bring them them sweet treats from outside. There are multiple scenes of her sleeping with both inmates, separately, in a tool closet where Matt brings her in on their idea of escaping, promising that she can continue her three-way love affair with them in Mexico.

The real life Tillie says there was never any consensual sex and that Matt forced her to buy the blades from Walmart, the New York Post reported.

“At that point, I had to do it,” she said. “I was stupid. They took advantage of my kindness. I wish I could take it all back. If I had to do it over, I would have told somebody.”

The next episode of Escape at Dannemora, Part 6, is airing tonight, Sunday Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. EST, where Sweat and Matt are finally beyond the prison walls after slowly sawing their way out with the help of Tillie. Viewers will see the Hollywood portrayal of the two convicted murders’ activities during law enforcement’s 23-day manhunt.