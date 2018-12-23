‘Below Deck’ Star Ross Inia Arrested For Battery And Disorderly Intoxication

The Bravolebrity is spending sometime in the slammer after losing it on an officer.

Another Bravolebrity has been put in handcuffs and booked, and this time its a fan-favorite from Below Deck. Ross Inia of the current season of the popular yachtie series has been arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, crimes against person — harming a public servant, and disorderly intoxication according to Radar Online. The battery and crimes against person charges are both third-degree felonies, with disorderly intoxication slightly less severe as a second-degree misdemeanor.

Ross was booked into the West Palm Beach main detention center early Saturday morning after what must have been a rowdy night out. The New Zealand native currently has a bond of $15,500. Coincidentally, Luann de Lesseps of The Real Housewives of New York was booked at the same detention center last December.

Radar Online is also reporting that Ross was out with fellow Below Deck star Joao Franco who appeared on the last season of the Mediterranean franchise. Joao reportedly posted videos to his account of the two of them drinking together but deleted them shortly after. Joao even posted that Ross had been arrested and that he and some friends were trying to find him and decided to delete that post later as well. Joao then updated followers that he would not be allowed to see Ross for several hours as it was going to take law enforcement quite some time to book and process him.

Ross also shared a video to his Instagram story of Joao sitting at a bar and simply added the caption “bad news.” Ross has been the good-ole-boy on this season of Below Deck, so his choice to hang out with bad-boy and womanizer Joao came as a bit of a shock for fans. Both men started out as a lead deckhand in their respected seasons, but Ross was quickly promoted to bosun after Captain Lee Rosbach fired Chandler Brooks for the inability to run his crew properly.

#BelowDeck star Ross Inia was arrested in West Palm Beach early this morning and charged with battery on an officer and disorderly conduct after a night of partying with #BelowDeckMed's Joao Franco. #HappyCountessLuAnniversary https://t.co/y1W7HS3pM2 — Starcasm (@starcasm) December 22, 2018

Joao had been hanging out with Ross for several weeks it seems as the South African posted a photo with his new friend on Instagram earlier this month. Joao detailed the bond all Below Deck cast members have with one another, no matter which season or series they appear on. The reality show is known for changing its cast every season but keeping the same yacht captains and chief stewardesses. Occasionally, a cast member returns, and that remains to be seen for Ross.

To see more from Ross, watch Below Deck every Tuesday night on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST.