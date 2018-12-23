NBA Rumors: Three Teams Express Interest In Trading For Bulls PF Jabari Parker, Per ‘Chicago Sun-Times’

According to Chicago Sun-Times, the Jazz, Knicks, and the Nuggets emerge as potential trade destinations for Jabari Parker.

In the recent free agency, former No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker signed with his hometown team, Chicago Bulls, with the hope that he could be part of their long-term future. Parker made a good impression since the start of the 2018-19 NBA season and is currently averaging 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 29.3 percent from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, those numbers aren’t good enough to convince the Bulls to let him stay in Chicago.

After the Bulls replaced Fred Hoiberg with Jim Boylen as their head coach, Jabari Parker found himself receiving lesser playing time. As of now, the Bulls are active on the trade market, finding a trade partner for Parker. Parker’s camp reportedly wants him to be traded to a contender that can give him a more significant role.

According to Joe Cowley of Chicago Sun-Times, three NBA teams have already expressed interest in trading for Jabari Parker. These include the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and the Utah Jazz. However, none of those teams have engaged in a serious trade discussion with the Bulls.

“Multiple outlets have reported the Bulls are looking to trade Parker, all but admitting his homecoming has been a huge mistake. It also has been reported that things are amicable right now, with Parker’s camp hoping to be able to work with the front office to find Parker a team that will use him more frequently, preferably a contender. Several teams have been hovering, with the Knicks, Nuggets, and Jazz rumored to have some interest in Parker. But one source said trade talks haven’t even reached the beginning stages.”

Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer revealed that the Jazz see Jabari Parker as a better frontcourt partner to their star center Rudy Gobert than Derrick Favors. With Favors’ $16.9 million for 2019-20 NBA season non-guaranteed, he’s expected to be part of the trade package that the Jazz will offer to the Bulls to acquire Parker. Unfortunately, since he just inked a new deal in the recent free agency, the Jazz can’t trade Favors until mid-January.

Also, it remains questionable if the Bulls will have any interest in Derrick Favors, knowing that they currently have a plethora of young and talented big men on their roster. It’s understandable why the Nuggets are interested in acquiring Jabari Parker. With Paul Millsap still out with a toe injury, the Nuggets need to find a player who could temporarily fill the huge hole in their frontcourt.

Meanwhile, the Knicks aren’t a contender like the Jazz and the Nuggets, but they will still be an intriguing trade destination for Jabari Parker. It’s worth noting that Parker is only 23 and could still be part of the Knicks’ rebuilding plan.