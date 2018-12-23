Apple’s iPad Mini Could Be Getting A Refresh In 2019

When Apple launched its new and completely refreshed 9.7-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models back in October, many were left wondering if the company had given up on its smallest iPad, the iPad Mini, which hasn’t been updated since 2015. But it seems the tech giant will finally be giving the iPad Mini some love as rumors of an iPad Mini 5 have begun swirling, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

The fifth generation of the iPad Mini is scheduled to begin mass production by the end of the year and is expected to go on sale within the first few months of 2019, according to a report from China Times. This isn’t the first time these rumors have been circulating in the tech-sphere. In October, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said an updated iPad Mini could possibly be launched in late 2018 or early 2019.

Neither the report from China Times, nor Kuo’s prediction have provided any details on the iPad Mini 5, but Kuo has previously stated the company’s fifth iteration of the device will be a low-budget option and would feature a less expensive screen and a slight processor bump.

If the rumors are true, it’s unlikely that the iPad Mini will receive all the major updates Apple has implemented on the iPad Pro models.

The report also speculates Apple will be releasing another iPad to replace its current 9.7-inch iPad. This new iPad will be considered an entry-level model and will feature a 10-inch screen and sleeker bezels and a thinner overall design. The 10-inch iPad should be launched in the second half of 2019, if the rumors cited by the report are true. The possible introduction of these new tablets could be Apple’s way of making up for the overall decline in iPad sales. The report went on to say, there is expected to be a much bigger overhaul of the company’s iPad Pro lineup in late 2019.

According to a report from MacRumors, Kuo also believes Apple will be launching its new AirPods in the first quarter of 2019. The update the AirPods could include a new wireless charging case and a new wireless chip that will enable Apple’s “Hey Siri” functionality.

None of these rumors have yet to be confirmed by the company itself and it’s unlikely that Apple will actually address them until the official launch of its upcoming products. Fans of the iPad Mini will just have to wait and see what the company has up its sleeve for 2019.