‘Shameless’ Cast Members Dish About The Second Half Of Season 9

As fans of Shameless prepare for the show’s 2019 return, the stars of the beloved series are recapping past episodes and dishing up on upcoming storylines in a recently released video.

The Showtime comedy-drama series is an adaptation of a British series of the same name. It follows a dysfunctional family, the Gallaghers, as they navigate daily life. The family is headed by Frank Gallagher played by William H. Macy — a drunk who has abandoned his six children — Fiona played by Emmy Rossum, Lip played by Jeremy Allen White, Ian played by Cameron Monaghan, Debbie played by Emma Kenney, Carl played by Ethan Cutkosky, and Liam played by Christian Isaiah. The kids are forced to fend for themselves on the South Side of Chicago, each doing whatever it takes to guarantee their own survival.

In the video, the cast took the time to reflect on their characters in the first half of Season 9 while telling fans what to expect in the second half of the season.

“So, it’s six weeks later,” Rossum began. “Fiona is kind of healing from the injuries of the car crash. She just gets f**ked and kind of gets knocked all the way back down the ladder,” she continued.

As each star talks about their character, they also share why they think fans enjoy the show.

“The reason why people love the Gallaghers so much is because it reminds them of their own family so they can relate or it makes them feel better about their own lives because they’re not so messed up,” Steve Howey, who plays lovable neighbor Kevin, said.

“At the end of the day, the show is about family values. They stick together,” Macy added.

This season will be the final season for several main characters, including Emmy Rossum and Cameron Monaghan, according to a report from Deadline. Monaghan appeared in his final episode at the end of the first half of Season 9. He took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note to his fans.

“This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I’d like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him,” he wrote.

Rossum also announced her departure from the show earlier this year. However, her character’s story will continue to unfold until the end of Season 9, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. It’s unclear what Rossum plans to do next but recent rumors point to a collaboration with her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

When asked about the rumors that Rossum could be joining the cast of Homecoming, the Amazon series he currently directs and executive produces, he didn’t confirm nor deny.

“This is a spoiler-free zone, so I cannot comment…I wouldn’t want to ruin it for you…I want to keep it fresh,” he told E! News.

Whether or not the rumors are true, fans can still enjoy Rossum on screen in Shameless. The show returns on January 20.