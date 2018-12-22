Kourtney Kardashian Is Worried That Ex Scott Disick Will Propose To Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly worried that ex Scott Disick might pop the question to his current girlfriend, 20-year-old model Sofia Richie, during the holiday period.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star fears that the father of her three children might propose to Sofia over the holidays, a move that would absolutely leave her devastated, according to Hollywood Life. “She’d be crushed. Kourt still has a lot of love and unresolved emotions for the father of her children so she would be disappointed if he committed to something long term with another woman.”

According to the insider, the 39-year-old feels disappointed in herself that she wasn’t able to help Scott mature the way he has over the past couple of years while dating Sofia, and it breaks her to see that he became the man and father she always dreamed of now that they’re separated.

“Kourtney has seen how much Sofia has helped Scott mature and become the man and father Kourtney always dreamed he could be,” the source added.

“[She] is disappointed that she was not the one that could change Scott and that it took the love of another woman to save him from himself.”

Timing’s has also been a problem for the former couple, and Kourtney reportedly feels like the odds of them getting back together were pretty low by now, even though she’s open to a reconciliation. That’s the reason why she’s even more worried that she may lose Scott forever before the end of the year if he decides to take his relationship with Lionel Richie’s daughter one step further.

On the other hand, Sofia herself is worried about the close relationship that Scott and Kourtney have, and thinks that his boyfriend’s ex sometimes “crosses the line.” While the model is very respectful of their co-parenting approach, she believes that Scott should learn how to put his foot down more often when it comes to Kourt, as she finds their dynamic a little “odd” at times.

Sofia was understandably upset with the picture that Kourtney posted on Instagram of herself laying in bed and wearing a sexy outfit, while Scott and their son Reign were seen sitting next to her in the background. And while Sofia tries to respect that fact that Scott will always be close to the Kardashians, even working with them on the show all the time, she would like her boyfriend to put an end to some of Kourt’s attitudes.