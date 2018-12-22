‘B&B’ Casting News For December 24-28 Reveals 10 New Faces In Star-Studded Christmas Week

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and casting news for the week of December 24 reveal ten guest stars for Christmas week. Fans will recognize some familiar faces as they return for the holidays, while others are involved in a new gripping storyline.

Monday, December 24

Hunter Tylo is back on Christmas Eve as Dr. Taylor Hayes, per Highlight Hollywood. In fact, the Bold and the Beautiful opening titles for the holiday season has a photographic still of Dr. Hayes.

Per the Inquisitr, Christopher Knight will return as Dr. Andrews. Andrews is a pediatrician and was last seen on the show when he treated Bridget Forrester’s son, Logan.

On Monday’s episode, Taylor and Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) will still be enjoying lunch at Il Giardino. Reese will then see someone from his past, Dr. Andrews, and try to avoid him.

Tuesday, December 25

Obba Babatundé and Anna Maria Horsford return as Julius and Vivienne Avant respectively. They also appeared in an episode last week to welcome their daughter, Maya Avant (Karla Mosley), back from Paris. Brooke then invited them to Christmas dinner.

Ashley Jones will reprise her role as Bridget Forrester. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler preview video shows Bridget surprising her family as they celebrate Christmas.

Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) will help his sweetheart Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) in the kitchen. When disaster strikes, they will be lucky enough to have the Logan sisters around, who will end up saving Christmas dinner.

Thursday, December 27

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) told her husband that she planned a surprise babymoon for them on Catalina Island.

At the airport, Adele Tirado will be playing the role of an airport official.

Hope decided to board the plane figuring that Liam would catch up later. Little does she know that she will be seated next to the Cannistras.

The Cannistras first made their appearance on a flight Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) to Monaco in 2016. The comic duo was also seated next to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) on a flight to Sydney, Australia in 2017, per Soaps.

Jim O’Heir and Monica Horan play Matt and Keiran Cannistra respectively. O’Heir won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series in 2017 for his 2016 appearance as Matt Cannistra.

Ben Cain will play the role of the pilot, while Carie Kawa appears as the hotel manager on Catalina Island.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Julius and Vivienne show their support for their daughter Maya during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/QkoNy2RURK — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 21, 2018

Friday, December 28

Christopher Knight returns as Dr. Andrews. He may have something to do with the threat that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) receives to warn her father.