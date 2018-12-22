‘B&B’ Spoilers For Christmas Week: Families Reunite & A Babymoon Goes Wrong

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 24-28 promise an exciting, heartwarming, and riveting storyline to come. The Avants, Logans, Spencers, and Forresters will celebrate the holidays together, while at least one ghost will lurk from the past. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will also surprise her husband with a babymoon that goes horribly wrong.

Monday, December 24

Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will approach Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) with a significant request, per Inquisitr. A clue to their request may be found in Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for later this week.

Hope and Liam will reveal that they have chosen to name their baby daughter Elizabeth after Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) mother. The only problem is Maya and Rick Forrester’s (Jacob Young) daughter already bears that name, and they call her Lizzie for short.

While dining with Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) at Il Giardino, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) spots somebody he knows. Highlight Hollywood shares that Reese will try to avoid Dr. Andrews (Christopher Knight), while maintaining his composure. The last thing that Reese needs to explain to Taylor is why he’s avoiding the mysterious stranger.

Tuesday, December 25 – A Bold and the Beautiful Christmas

Kelly’s (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Teperman) first Christmas is celebrated with her loved ones around her.

Eric’s annual Christmas dinner has the Forresters, Logans, Spencers, Avants, and Spectras celebrating together.

Bridget Logan (Ashley Jones) returns for the holidays.

The Logan sisters help Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) and Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) with Christmas dinner.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) prompts everyone to recount their blessings. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will be given the honor of continuing a Forrester tradition. Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that it is both his and Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) first American Christmas.

Hope and Liam share that they will be calling their baby Elizabeth.

Wednesday, December 26

Ridge and Steffy will be going through Kelly’s first Christmas gifts when he surprises his daughter with a gift for Taylor.

Hope tells Liam that she has arranged a babymoon vacation for them on Catalina Island.

Thursday, December 27

Steffy lets Liam know that Kelly is running a fever. Liam leaves Hope to go and check on his daughter.

Hope boards the plane thinking that Liam will join her later. On board, she meets Kieran (Monica Horan) and Matt Canistra (Jim O’ Heir).

Friday, December 28

Ridge pledges to Brooke that he will put their marriage first in the year to come.

Hope arrives on Catalina Island, while Liam remains on the mainland. Disaster strikes when Hope goes into premature labor.