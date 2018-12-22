Here’s How Andy Cohen Was Able To Keep His Baby A Surprise — None Of The Housewives Knew

Andy Cohen surprised the world when he recently announced that he was having a baby, via a surrogate, in just six short weeks. The Bravo host made the announcement on the final episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he would soon become a dad at age 50, as Inquisitr previously shared.

Not only were viewers surprised at the news, but it seems as if the Real Housewives also did not have a clue that the TV personality was expecting a child. When the news broke that he was a soon-to-be dad, the RHONY stars were equally flabbergasted that he could have kept the secret for so long.

How did he manage to keep the baby news quiet for so long? Radar Online reports that he just did not tell them the exciting news. An insider reportedly told the publication that, “None of the Real Housewives knew. They can’t be trusted and gossip too much.”

Although he kept his impending fatherhood close to his chest, he did reveal the news to some of his closest friends. It appears as if Cohen chose a select group of people to tell and it certainly paid off because the host was able to break the news himself.

“Anderson Cooper and Sarah Jessica Parker knew along with his family and a few close friends. “But he kept the secret by telling almost nobody!”

Inquisitr reported that many Real Housewives from the franchises congratulated the soon-to-be dad en masse when Cohen came clean on TV. Brandi Glanville said, “You’ve had a lot of practice being a dad to bunch of middle-aged woman [sic]/children.”

The baby news comes as rather a surprise since Cohen and his boyfriend, a Harvard PhD student, split in March this year. Clifton Dassuncao (31) and Cohen were seeing each other for two years before they called it quits. But Cohen nevertheless decided to pursue his dream of becoming a father on his own.

The popular producer and television host spoke about his desire to have a child in 2016, according to People. Theo Von and Matthew Cole asked him if there was anything that he would still like to accomplish in his life. Cohen answered, “I mean, maybe being a dad.”

Radar Online also reports that Cohen will be taking some time off to focus on his newborn. The new dad will have his hands full as he navigates fatherhood.

https://www.instagram.com/bravoandy/p/BrozLRFlUcy/