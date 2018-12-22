Bernie Sanders Slams Trump, Suggests President Makes Decisions Based On What He Sees On TV

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders viciously criticized President Donald Trump in a CNN interview broadcast today, Raw Story reports.

The former Democratic presidential candidate gave an interview to Jim Sciutto amid what is seen as a volatile and chaotic Christmas season, as scandals, resignations, and unannounced decisions plague the highest office in the land. The host asked Sanders whether he believes Trump is fit to be president, prompting the progressive senator to slam the commander-in-chief for making decisions based on what he sees on television.

“I don’t believe that Donald Trump is fit to be President of the United States. You cannot have a president who makes important decisions and overrides what the United States Congress has worked hard to do because he saw something on a TV program. That’s not the way the United States works.”

Although Sanders is not the first person to point out that Trump makes decisions based on what he sees on television, many have warned that the president’s policy appears to be heavily influenced by Fox News.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, numerous studies have found that Trump and Fox News appear to act in coordination. The president sometimes live-tweets the network’s coverage, often quoting its hosts and pundits. Reports state that Trump maintains regular correspondence with individuals like Sean Hannity, enjoying great rapport with the conservative network.

But cracks have begun appearing in Donald Trump’s relationship with Fox News, according to MSNBC contributor Gabriel Sherman, who recently said that the network could soon turn on the president. Now, after Trump announced that he would be pulling troops from Syria, Sherman’s predictions appear to be manifesting into reality.

Bernie Sanders unloads on Trump for governing based on what he sees on TV as shutdown loomshttps://t.co/5vKmOeCyY9 — Raw Story (@RawStory) December 22, 2018

As reported by the New York Times, prominent Fox News journalists and pundits have started openly criticizing the president for pulling troops from Syria, and over failure to build a wall on the southern border of the United States. Other conservative media allies have started turning on Trump as well. Notably, writer Ann Coulter called Trump a “gigantic douchebag” for failing to make progress on the border wall.

For Bernie Sanders, this is not the first time he has criticized President Donald Trump. The Vermont senator has done so on multiple occasions, accusing Trump of dividing the country and spreading hateful rhetoric. In a recent interview, according to ABC News, Sanders called Trump the “most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history.”

Bernie Sanders’ willingness to publicly call out Donald Trump does not come as a surprise, given that the Vermont senator is reportedly eyeing a 2020 presidential run.

“I would not be honest with you if I did not say that I am thinking of that,” he told ABC News when asked about running for president in 2020.