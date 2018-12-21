‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Chloe Lanier Teases Juicy Tidbits About Upcoming Return As Nelle

Now that viewers know for certain that teacher Willow is the original baby Wiley’s birth mother, General Hospital spoilers hint that this baby swap story will finally see some forward progress. Fans have been buzzing that having Liesl back in Port Charles might be key to seeing this swap come to light and new teasers confirm that Nelle will be back and shaking things up in the coming week.

The new print edition of Soap Opera Digest reveals some significant General Hospital spoilers on this front. Actress Chloe Lanier will reprise her role as Nelle during the week of December 24, for the third time since originally departing GH. Lanier tease that in this return, she’s working with some cast members that she doesn’t usually interact with much.

Lanier said tht viewers will be seeing Nelle interact with Jason, Sam, and Liesl, and she notes that she got to meet Katelyn MacMullen, who plays Willow. Chloe also got to see Josh Swickard and Kirsten Storms, who play Chase and Maxie, but it doesn’t sound as if she had any scenes with them.

Previews for the next new show, which will air on Wednesday, December 26, reveal that Obrecht will visit Nelle at Pentonville. General Hospital spoilers tease that she’ll be asking Nelle where the beautiful baby boy is that she knows was delivered alive that day they crossed paths in the woods. Naturally, Nelle will look annoyed as she faces this new obstacle.

What trouble will Nelle cause this time as Chloe Lanier makes another #GH return! #GeneralHospitalhttps://t.co/7sYVkGOk2w — Soap Opera News (@SoapOperaNewss) December 21, 2018

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, it seems likely that Nelle will try to make up a story and cover her tracks. However, she might be facing the one person she can’t successfully manipulate in Liesl, who has done her fair share of bad deeds in her day.

Obrecht didn’t spill the beans to Maxie when she heard about how Michael’s baby supposedly died, so she will probably try to see what, if anything, she can gain by keeping Nelle’s secret. She doesn’t know enough yet to know where that baby is, but it probably won’t take long for her to start piecing things together as she sticks around town.

It sounds as if Lanier’s return appearance will be another brief one, as it seems that she was only back on the set for one day. That may stretch into multiple appearances, but for now, it sounds as if viewers will only see a bit of Nelle in this go-around.

Lanier said she would love the chance to reprise the role again in the future, noting that she’d enjoy getting to work with Laura Wright, Maura West, Josh, and Chad Duell again. Once the truth about Wiley really being Jonah comes out and that Nelle engineered the baby swap, there’s no doubt that Carly and Michael will want to confront Nelle over what she did.

So far, the latest General Hospital spoilers via Soap Central for the coming week don’t reveal anything too juicy about this baby swap saga. While watching Liesl and Nelle talk about the situation will be interesting to watch, it sounds as if it’ll take a while yet for all of this to play out.

Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers as they become available to see where this is all heading next. It should be quite the treat watching Chloe Lanier face off against Kathleen Gati as Chloe and Liesl and fans are dying to see how the truth comes to light with this baby swap storyline.