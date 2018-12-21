Scott Disick Shares Crazy Photo Of His Face In A Cup Of His ‘Lord Tea’ On Instagram

Leave it to Scott Disick to get his own, personal cup of tea.

Earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star surprised fans with a funny photo of his face in an unlikely place. In the Instagram post, Disick holds a plate on his lap that is full of goodies. In addition to cookies, a pink flower, and a bin full of assorted sugars, the father of three holds his hand onto a gold cup of tea that just so happens to have his face on it.

Disick simply captioned the photo “Lord Tea,” but he didn’t tag the place that made the work of art. The photo has already gained the reality star a ton of attention with over 58,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some fans chimed in to say that they want to get their own faces on a cup of tea while other followers thought that it was a little narcissistic of Disick. A few other fans took the opportunity to comment on his relationship with Sofia Richie.

“After seeing your kid wearing a $3000 Versace jacket I have decided to unfollow you. You are way too materialistic. It gets old. Find a passion,” one fan wrote.

“Scott – So Happy you are w Sofia Richie. You seem so much happier. She’s def changed you…. or so it appears, you make the Kardashian show tho – without you it’s painful to watch.”

“So this is what happens when rich ppl get bored lmao,” another commented.

And Disick’s photo comes amid more reports of ongoing drama between Scott’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and Scott’s ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Richie is reportedly jealous of her man’s relationship with his ex, with whom he shares three children.

Sources close to the model say that she feels as though the former couple “cross the line” when it comes to posting photos of themselves co-parenting. Specifically, a photo of Kourtney, Scott, and their three children that was posted to Kardashian’s account on Thanksgiving really bothered Richie. While Sofia is very supportive of Scott and his duties as a father, she does find Scott and Kourt’s relationship weird at times.

“Sofia has done her best to be understanding of Scott’s situation and knows how much he loves his kids, but, she feels there’s a big difference between being there for his children, and being there whenever Kourtney wants,” the source dishes. “She thinks that Scott has to learn to put his foot down more often with Kourtney, and make her fully aware that, other than his kids, Sofia is his priority.”

Hopefully, 2019 means a fresh start.