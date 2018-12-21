Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals The Shocking Amount She Spent On Makeup In One Night, ‘Help Me’

Carrie spent hundreds of dollars on makeup in just one night.

Carrie Underwood is revealing the pretty shocking amount of money she spent buying makeup online in just one night when she couldn’t sleep. The pregnant star, who’s expecting her second child in January, revealed on Twitter this week that she’s been suffering from insomnia that’s left her internet shopping in the early hours.

In a tweet posted to her account on December 21, Carrie told her 8.4 million followers that she’d managed to spend more than a whopping $600 just on makeup in one night.

“Worst part about insomnia = waking up this morning to see what I bought online while I was up,” the “Love Wins” singer shared. “I just realized I spent over $600 on make up.”

Underwood then shared an emoji of a woman with her hand against her forehead alongside a number of hilarious hashtags relating to her late night shopping addiction as she prepares to give birth to her second child with husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher.

Carrie joked in one hashtag that it #SeemedLikeAGoodIdeaAtTheTime, before also adding to her millions of followers on the social media site, #HelpMe and #TakeAwayMyShoppingApps. She then jokingly tried to justify her $600 shopping spree by adding #ButThereWasASale.

Fans were quick to make the country star feel a little better with their comments in response to her confession, with many pointing out that she’s worked so hard that she deserves to treat herself every now and then.

“It is called enjoying your earnings. And you have definitely earned it so enjoy,” on Twitter user told the soon to be mom of two, while another said, “I mean hey, sometimes you just have to treat your self. All thanks to insomnia” with a crying laughing emoji.

“Your album reached number one and you are going on tour, so I’m pretty sure you can afford it!” a third tweeted, referring to the huge success of her latest album Cry Pretty, which she dropped this past September, and her Cry Pretty 360 tour kicking off in May. “You deserve to treat yourself every once in a while you super mom!”

Underwood’s certainly made no secret of her passion for makeup in the past, revealing that she likes to make sure she has a little something on every day as a bit of a confidence booster.

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

“Makeup is a confidence builder for me. When I want to look hot, I like smoky eyes and eyeliner,” she previously told PeopleStyle of her passion for cosmetics, admitting that she’ll even throw some on for a day at home. “I just feel like it’s nice to have things that enhance the things you like and cover up the things you don’t.”

“I like walking by a mirror and I’m like, ‘Ok! I feel like I’m put together. Alright!'” Underwood then added.

The superstar also told In Style during an interview back in 2014 that she’ll often do her own hair and makeup while out and tour, admitting that she finds it “almost therapeutic” to take some time for herself to get glam before stepping out on stage and performing for thousands of fans night after night.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this year, just this past October, Carrie was mom-shamed by Instagram users who claimed she was wearing too much makeup as she shared a sweet selfie while watching her 3-year-old son play soccer.

Trolls called out the singer after she referred to herself as being a soccer mom, accusing her of looking to glamorous for the title.

Carrie’s latest makeup confessions on Twitter come shortly after the Inquisitr noted that the star shared a quick glimpse at her growing baby bump with the world on social media this week, just a few weeks before her due date.