Meghan Markle Pregnancy Cover Up; Fans Believe She’s Further Along Than Royal Family Lets On Per ‘Express’

Meghan Markle’s due date is being called out by royal watchers who suspect the Duchess of Sussex is further along in her pregnancy then was originally believed reported Express.

Speculation regarding Markle’s due date was rife after her prominent bump was on full display during an official visit to the Royal Variety Charity’s residential nursing home in London on December 18.

Express reported that Markle announced that she was “feeling very pregnant” as she chatted with residents at the home. Her appearance in a flowery off-the-shoulder dress caused a stir amongst royal watchers who questioned just how far along the 37-year-old wife of Prince Harry truly was in her pregnancy.

One fan said on Twitter, “Am convinced Meghan is further along in her pregnancy that belly is big and high.”

Another admirer of the royal family remarked, “It’s definitely a mid-end of March baby.”

Still yet another Twitter user commented, “Pregnant Meghan Markle wears a duster dress and reveals the biggest 5-month pregnant stomach even compared to Kate’s three pregnancies.”

All eyes were on also Markle’s bump when she made an appearance at the British Fashion Awards wearing a tight, one-shouldered black gown for the event at Royal Albert Hall in London. She was there to honor her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award

The mother-to-be cradled her baby bump numerous times during her presentation of the award at the event, where her appearance was a surprise at the glittering event.

Is Meghan going to pop soon, she has the biggest stomach for a 5-month pregnant woman, that must hurt as her skin is being stretched a lot, yikes, good for her though???????????? — Royal Observer (@RoyalObserver1) December 18, 2018

Pregnant Meghan Markle wears a duster dress and reveals the biggest 5-month pregnant stomach even compared to Kate’s 3 pregnancies, she looks so bump! She looks about ready to pop, yokes???????????? ⁦@RoyalFamily⁩ https://t.co/t8SzHvDrK4 — Wyatt Marie (@wittythinkerby) December 18, 2018

Kensington Palace announced Markle’s pregnancy in October as she set off for her first official extended overseas tour after her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. It was during this tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga that the news was announced.

Markle was believed to be about three months pregnant when the palace shared the exciting news. Express alleges the former Suits was believed to have already had her 12-week scan at that time.

It was announced that Markle and Prince Harry would welcome their first child together in the Spring of 2019.

Markle and Prince Harry are expected to attend the royals’ traditional Christmas morning church outing in Sandringham, Norfolk, an event she attended last December when she was engaged to marry into the royal family.

She became the first royal fiancee to spend the holiday at Sandringham with the queen before marrying into the family. Even Kate Middleton spent her first Christmas as Prince William’s fiancée, in December 2010, with her own family in England reported USA Today.

Royal tradition dictates that on the official Christmas holiday, the family will have exchanged presents the night prior and awoken to a stocking of small gifts and fruit at the end of their beds.

After church services, the entire royal family will return home for a traditional turkey lunch, before watching the Queen’s speech together.